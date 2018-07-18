Monsoon Session LIVE: BJP, Oppn Set for Showdown; Triple Talaq, Scrapping of UGC Among Key Bills

The government and the opposition are all set for a showdown in Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning today with the Congress pushing for a no-confidence motion while the BJP is likely to raise Rahul Gandhi's reported statement that his party "is for Muslims" to corner it. Worries remain if the impasse seen in the Budget session will carry over to this session with both the government and the opposition engaged in acrimonious exchanges in its run-up over a host of issues including religious polarisation and banking scams. The last Budget session was the least productive since the year 2000 after Parliament saw daily disruptions by parties on Cauvery issue, special status to Andhra Pradesh and PNB scam. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress had blamed each other for the washout. The opposition is cobbling up a united front to nominate a candidate for the post of the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha. Before the bills are tabled and discussed, the opposition is likely to rake up issues that might delay the session. With the Supreme Court coming down heavily on inaction by states in cases of cow vigilantism, a debate on an anti-lynching law is likely to take place. Atrocities on schedule castes, schedule tribes, as well as lateral entry into civil services, dismantling of UGC among other issues are also likely to come up.



Back Govt on Triple Talaq, Nikah Halala in Exchange for Women's Quota Bill: Govt's Deal for Rahul Gandhi | Day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offered his unconditional support to the Women's Reservation Bill, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday wrote back to him, asking for his support towards the triple talaq bill and prohibition of nikah halala. "As part of the 'new deal', we should approve, in both Houses of Parliament the Women's Reservation Bill, the law prohibiting Triple Talaq and imposing a penal consequence on those who violate the law, and prohibiting Nikah Halala," wrote Prasad, in his letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi. Referring to Gandhi's letter on Monday as "the new deal", Prasad has written in his letter, "As national parties, we cannot have two sets of standards in dealing with women and their rights."

Jul 18, 2018 9:49 am (IST) Seeking to corner the Congress on the issue of women empowerment, the government on Tuesday urged it to provide women with a "new deal" of equality and adequate representation by joining hands to pass the bills on women's reservation, instant triple talaq and nikah halala in Parliament. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, whose ministry deals with issues of reservation in legislatures and personal laws, was on Tuesday responding to a letter by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in the bill on granting 33 per cent quota to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He wrote to Gandhi suggesting that the Congress and the BJP join hands to get the three bills, as well as the measure on providing constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes, passed in Parliament.

Jul 18, 2018 9:32 am (IST) Closing ranks, leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, including the Congress, CPI(M), Samajwadi Party, NCP, IUML, CPI, RJD and some other parties, wrote to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, accusing the BJP of denigrating rules and the Constitution which "lowered" the dignity of Parliament and the Chair. Mahajan had last week written to opposition parties expressing concern over the frequent disruptions in Parliament and asked them to introspect while ensuring that the dignity of Parliament was not undermined. The opposition leaders asked Mahajan whether she had also written to the leader of the house, who is the prime minister, asking him to put a full stop on such "subversion" as witnessed in the Budget Session. If the BJP would like to push the row over Gandhi's remarks into the political centre stage, opposition parties, which are cozying up to take on the ruling NDA, were keen to target the government over its alleged failures on the economic front, nationwide cases of lynching, political crisis in Kashmir and price rise.

Jul 18, 2018 9:32 am (IST) At an all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought cooperation of all political parties and asked them to ensure that it turns out to be a productive session. Addressing a meeting of leaders of various parties, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that each one of them would raise issues of public importance in the larger interest of the country. However, BJP sources asserted that they will not take lying down the opposition offensive and will thwart attempts to corner the Modi government over issues convenient to them. The ruling party has been raising the pitch over Congress President Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks, which have been denied by the Congress, that his party is for Muslims. It has accused the Congress of Muslim appeasement and practising divisive politics. The Congress on its part has accused PM Modi of pursuing divisive agenda to win elections after his governance "failure".

Jul 18, 2018 9:23 am (IST) List of Issues Opposition Will Raise During Monsoon Session | Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said opposition parties will demand grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, apart from raising issues such as lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and dilution of a law meant for SCs. He said that attempts to abolish reservation policy and the falling value of the Rupee will be also be raised in the monsoon session. The Congress has drafted a list of issues to be made part of the motion. This includes mob lynchings, unemployment, farmers distress, women safety, alleged tampering of EVMs, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the government's foreign policy. The TDP had moved a no-confidence motion during the last session and has sought the support of other parties for it.

Jul 18, 2018 9:21 am (IST) Congress, Other Parties to Move No-confidence Motion Against Narendra M odi Government | The Congress on Tuesday said a number of opposition parties will collectively give a notice for a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in Parliament's Monsoon Session. Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said several parties agreed during a meeting of opposition leaders to work together to bring a no-confidence motion against the government. The Monsoon Session begins tomorrow and will end on August 10. It will have 18 sittings. "Around 12 opposition parties held a meeting yesterday where they agreed for collectively bringing a vote of no-confidence against the government in the Monsoon Session," he said at a press conference. Sources said that the Congress was working to move the motion tomorrow and is in the process of filing a notice in this regard.

Jul 18, 2018 9:19 am (IST) Shiv Sena undecided on backing TDP no-trust motion against NDA govt | The Shiv Sena was undecided on supporting the no-confidence motion that the TDP sought to move in Parliament against the BJP-led NDA government, senior party leader Sanjay Raut said. The comments from Raut, whose party shared testy ties with the BJP, came a day before the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. However, an MP from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) said he was hopeful of receiving support for the motion not just from the Sena, but some BJP MPs as well. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the support of non-BJP, non-Congress parties for the no-confidence motion his party sought to move against the NDA government over non-fulfilment of the promise to grant special status to the state.

Jul 18, 2018 9:16 am (IST) During his interaction with the political leaders, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel sought their cooperation in the smooth functioning of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He said the functioning of Parliament without any hindrances was the national duty of the ruling and opposition parties, sources said. The Union minister also talked about the bills of national interest which are either pending or will be introduced in the upcoming session, they added. He had also met former prime minister Manmohan Singh earlier to seek the Congress' cooperation for a successful parliamentary session. Meanwhile, the government has called an all-party leaders meeting tomorrow, wherein the views and opinions of all parties would be consulted for effective running of the monsoon session. The monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 18 and end on August 10.

