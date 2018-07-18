Monsoon Session LIVE: No-Confidence Motion to be Taken Up in Lok Sabha on Friday

The discussion on No confidence motion to take place on Friday in Lok Sabha. Narendra Modi government will face its first no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha during the last year of its office. The motion was moved by TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas. The speaker admitted the motion as over 50 opposition party MPs stood in its support. On the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) moved the motion which was admitted by Lok Sabha speakerSumitra Mahajan. The Congress led by former party president Sonia Gandhi was seen pressing for the motion in the lower house in what could turn out to be a test of opposition unity ahead of the general elections next year.
Event Highlights
Rajya Sabha remembers eight former members | The Rajya Sabha today mourned the passing away of eight of its former members including Shantaram Naik, Balkavi Bairagi, and Ashok Mitra. On the opening day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the passing away of former members Vishwasro Ramrao Patil, Mohammed Amin, Mitra, Bairagi, Kameshwar Paswan, Naik, Surinder Kumar Singla and M M Jacob.
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor today raised the issues like mob lynching and his office being vandalised by the youth wing activists of the BJP on Day 1 of the monsoon session. The Thiruvananthapuram MP said "It (attack on his office) wasn't only an attack on constitutionally provided office but a larger attempt by ruling party to destroy the idea of India & accepting pluralism. Swami Agnivesh was also attacked. We shouldn't stand by as mob lynching & hooliganism rule democracy." (reports ANI) Tharoor's office was vandalised days after he set off a huge row with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will rewrite the Constitution and pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan". The Congress Lok Sabha member said the BJP and "Sanghi goondas" orchestrated the incident. "Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan," Tharoor tweeted. "We have all been warned. The BJPs answer to the simple question have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra? is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us," he wrote on the microblogging website.
Congress workers throughout Thiruvananthapuram undertook solidarity marches in protest against BJP vandalism & violence. Many thanks for their unflinching support. @INCIndia @INCKerala pic.twitter.com/fXuwbRGsPD— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018
Laughably, some @BJP4India supporters on social media are claiming the vandals weren't @BJYM members at all. Well, they called some media to publicize their vandalism & these pictures show them clearly in the act: pic.twitter.com/OpW2SbNwYJ— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018
Nominated Rajya Sabha MP, boxer MC Mary Kom arrived at Parliament earlier today for Monsoon Session. Mary Kom, a five-time world champion and Olympic bronze- medallist, scripted history by becoming the first boxer to claim five gold medals at the continental meet in the Vietnamese city of Ho Chi Minh.Nominated Rajya Sabha MP, boxer MC Mary Kom arrived at Parliament earlier today for Monsoon Session.
Lok Sabha proceedings began on a stormy note on the first day of the Monsoon Session today, with members from the TDP and the SP trooping into the Well as they sought to raise various issues. As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from Opposition parties, including the Congress wanted to raise various issues, creating a din. An assertive Mahajan told members that issues can be discussed after the Question Hour. "I won't allow...," she said even as many members continued to raise slogans.
Lok Sabha Speaker admits TDP's no-confidence motion | Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan admits TDP's no-confidence motion. "I will notify date for discussion on no-confidence motion within a couple of days," Speaker said. "We are ready to face it," Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar said. On Tuesday, Ananth Kumar said the government has majority in the Lok sabha and it is ready to face the opposition's no-confidence motion. "The BJP and the NDA will face the no-confidence motion, which the opposition wants to bring, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Mr Kumar told media after a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He said that in the House, the NDA has huge mandate. "The people of the country have given a huge mandate to the NDA and it has a majority in the House. People have reposed faith in NDA in 21 states, so the government will face any motion which the opposition brings in the House," he said. Mr Kumar's remarks came soon after the Congress party announced that it will bring a no-confidence motion against the Modi government in the monsoon session of Parliament and that it is in talks with other opposition parties on the issue.
Govt ready for discussion on any issue in Parliament: Modi | Calling for extensive discussion in Parliament's Monsoon session which began here today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that his government was ready for debate on any issue raised by political parties. Modi told reporters that discussion on several issues is necessary in national interest and urged political parties to make maximum use of the time available in the session, which will continue till August 10. He said he had always hoped for a productive session and striven for this and his government would continue to do so. "Any party wants to raise any issue, this government is ready for a discussion," he told reporters just before the beginning of the session. The more extensive the discussion in Parliament, the better it is for the country, he said, adding that it will always help his government in decision making. Referring to the ongoing Monsoon season, he said some parts of the country have received less rain and some others are facing different problems. He called for discussion on these issues. The prime minister expressed the hope that Parliament's functioning will be an inspiration for state assemblies in the country.
Following is today's business for the two Houses of Parliament:
Lok Sabha:
Bills to be introduced:
*The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabhilitation) Bill, 2018
*The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018
*The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018
*The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amednement) Bill, 2018
Bill for consideration and passing:
* The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017
* The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018
Rajya Sabha:
Bill for introduction:
* The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy,
Mental Retardation and Mutliple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill 2018
Bill for Withdrawal:
* The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill 2012
Bill for Consideration and Passing:
*The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill 2017
* The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Ram Shakal, Raghunath Mohapatra, Sonal Mansingh, Rakesh Sinha Takes Oath as Rajya Sabha MPs | The Monsoon Session of Parliament begins. Former MP and Dalit farmer leader Ram Shakal, RSS ideologue and author Rakesh Sinha, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh and stone artist Raghunath Mohapatra takes oath as Rajya Sabha MPs. They were nominated by President Ram Nath Kovind to the Rajya Sabha. The nominations were made by the President on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. The quartet replaces cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, yesteryear actress Rekha, industrialist Anu Agha and lawyer K Parasaran, whose terms ended earlier this year.
Classical Dancer Sonal Mansingh, Author Rakesh Sinha and Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra take oath as nominated members of Rajya Sabha. #MonsoonSession2018 pic.twitter.com/umbj8OiSfx— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
This Monsoon Session, Members Can Speak in 22 Languages in Rajya Sabha | Rajya Sabha members can speak in any of the 22 scheduled languages from the Monsoon Session starting July 18 as the Upper House is providing the facility for simultaneous interpretation in five more languages of Dogri, Kashmiri, Konkani, Santhali and Sindhi. This became possible after Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu inducted a panel of new interpreters today by awarding them certificates of completion of training and eligibility. "I have always felt that mother tongue is the natural medium to convey our feelings and thoughts without any retention," the vice president said. Naidu said in a multilingual setting such as Parliament, members must not feel handicapped or inferior to others due to language constraints.
"I hope the Monsoon Session is a productive one and the time is properly utilised to discuss important matters. May the productivity of the forthcoming session and the rich levels of debate also become a source of inspiration for the various state assemblies. Any member, any party can raise any issue, we are all ready for proper discussions," PM Narendra Modi at the start of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
PM Narendra Modi calls for extensive discussion on important issues of national interest during Parliament's Monsoon Session that began today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks cooperation of all political parties and asked them to ensure that it turns out to be a productive session. PM Modi hoped that each one of them would raise issues of public importance in the larger interest of the country. While the government has claimed that the opposition has assured them of their cooperation to ensure smooth functioning of both Houses of Parliament, opposition parties have voiced their concerns during the interaction with the government.
New Delhi: The monsoon session of the Parliament is all set to begin on July 18 and will last till August 10.
The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2016 - This bill primarily seeks to transfer 'Bhogta' community of Jharkhand from the list of SCs to the STs list. The bill was introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram when demonetisation was being discussed. It focuses on issues pertaining to STs in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Tripura. The government keeps amending the lists originally notified in 1950 based on requests made by various state governments. Higher Education Commission of India Bill 2018 - Through this bill, the union government has decided to introduce the Higher Education Commission of India in place of the University Grants Commission. HECI will focus on improving the quality of higher education. HRD ministry has also stated that the new body will be empowered with punitive powers such as imposing fines, withdrawal of power to grant degrees, or directions to cease operations.
With Parliament's Monsoon session starting from Wednesday, several key bills are likely to be passed, tabled or debated. The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2016 - This bill primarily seeks to transfer 'Bhogta' community of Jharkhand from the list of SCs to the STs list. The bill was introduced by Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram when demonetisation was being discussed. It focuses on issues pertaining to STs in Assam, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu and Tripura. The government keeps amending the lists originally notified in 1950 based on requests made by various state governments.
With parliament session starting from Wednesday, several key bills are likely to be passed, tabled or debated. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017. All eyes are on this legislation, which is currently stuck in Rajya Sabha. The bill promises to uplift the condition of Muslim women who, till date, were left at the mercy of the society after instantaneous divorce. The bill was prepared after a Supreme Court verdict struck down the practice of instant Talaq. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has now, however, said that if Congress attempts to stall the bill then even women reservation bill would not be backed by the BJP. The bill also envisages a provision for the aggrieved wife to seek subsistence allowance and custody of her minor children by moving the court. The bill will make instant talaq, proclaimed verbally, through writing or electronic form, illegal and void.
The letter by leaders of 7 opposition parties highlights how the no-confidence motion, introduced by YSR Congress and TDP MPs in the last Parliamentary session, was not honoured by the Lok Sabha chair.
BJP Won't Push its Own Candidate, May Back SAD's Naresh Gujral for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman’s Post | With opposition deciding to release the name of its joint candidate once the notification for the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election is out, the BJP too has decided to not field its own candidate and try for a consensus to emerge. According to sources, the BJP is open to the idea of giving the deputy chairman’s post to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Naresh Gujral. The BJP does not enjoy a majority in the House and, therefore, having its own candidate as deputy chairman will work in its favour. Leaders from the Congress and various other parties met in the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament House on Monday to zero in the name of their joint candidate
No-confidence Motion Shadow Looms Over Monsoon Session: TDP to Go First, Congress Backup Option | The Telugu Desam Party on Monday ramped up its efforts to move a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Monsoon Session of Parliament that starts July 18. Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to various parties and sought their support for the motion his party seeks to move over "injustice" meted out to Andhra Pradesh due to non-fulfilment of promise of granting special status to the state. Since the TDP is yet to be a formal part of the joint opposition after it quit the NDA, opposition parties that met in the capital on Monday decided that in case the TDP did not press forward with its motion, the Congress and other parties should move their respective motions in this regard. Sources said leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, raised the issue during the opposition parties meeting and called for opposition support in cornering the government over various issues confronting the country.
READ | Back Govt on Triple Talaq, Nikah Halala in Exchange for Women's Quota Bill: Govt's Deal for Rahul Gandhi
Referring to Rahul Gandhi's letter as "the new deal", Ravi Shankar Prasad has written in his letter that as national parties, BJP and Congress cannot have two sets of standards in dealing with women and their rights.
Running Parliament smoothly shared responsibility of govt, opposition: Venkaiah Naidu | Ahead of Monsoon Session, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged political parties to stop blame game over House disruptions, saying smooth functioning of Parliament is a shared responsibility of the ruling and Opposition parties. Expressing anguish over the last two sessions of the Upper House ending in what he called a lose-lose' situation for all sections of the House and also the people, he urged all parties and leaders to ensure a win-win' Monsoon Session and sought their cooperation. He said no party can bring the House to a standstill pressing for the Government's response. He also assured that all issues will be allowed to be raised under the Rules. Eight ministers and 23 leaders belonging to 20 parties attended a meeting convened by Naidu, a day ahead of the start of Monsoon Session. Referring to Rajya Sabha disruptions during the last session, Naidu said, "No party can bring the House to a standstill insisting on Government's response even as the members and parties have a right to seek such a response."
Back Govt on Triple Talaq, Nikah Halala in Exchange for Women's Quota Bill: Govt's Deal for Rahul Gandhi | Day after Congress chief Rahul Gandhi offered his unconditional support to the Women’s Reservation Bill, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday wrote back to him, asking for his support towards the triple talaq bill and prohibition of nikah halala. “As part of the ‘new deal’, we should approve, in both Houses of Parliament the Women’s Reservation Bill, the law prohibiting Triple Talaq and imposing a penal consequence on those who violate the law, and prohibiting Nikah Halala,” wrote Prasad, in his letter addressed to Rahul Gandhi. Referring to Gandhi’s letter on Monday as “the new deal”, Prasad has written in his letter, “As national parties, we cannot have two sets of standards in dealing with women and their rights.”
Seeking to corner the Congress on the issue of women empowerment, the government on Tuesday urged it to provide women with a "new deal" of equality and adequate representation by joining hands to pass the bills on women's reservation, instant triple talaq and nikah halala in Parliament. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, whose ministry deals with issues of reservation in legislatures and personal laws, was on Tuesday responding to a letter by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring in the bill on granting 33 per cent quota to women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies. He wrote to Gandhi suggesting that the Congress and the BJP join hands to get the three bills, as well as the measure on providing constitutional status to the National Commission on Backward Classes, passed in Parliament.
Closing ranks, leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, including the Congress, CPI(M), Samajwadi Party, NCP, IUML, CPI, RJD and some other parties, wrote to Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, accusing the BJP of denigrating rules and the Constitution which "lowered" the dignity of Parliament and the Chair. Mahajan had last week written to opposition parties expressing concern over the frequent disruptions in Parliament and asked them to introspect while ensuring that the dignity of Parliament was not undermined. The opposition leaders asked Mahajan whether she had also written to the leader of the house, who is the prime minister, asking him to put a full stop on such "subversion" as witnessed in the Budget Session. If the BJP would like to push the row over Gandhi's remarks into the political centre stage, opposition parties, which are cozying up to take on the ruling NDA, were keen to target the government over its alleged failures on the economic front, nationwide cases of lynching, political crisis in Kashmir and price rise.
At an all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sought cooperation of all political parties and asked them to ensure that it turns out to be a productive session. Addressing a meeting of leaders of various parties, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that each one of them would raise issues of public importance in the larger interest of the country. However, BJP sources asserted that they will not take lying down the opposition offensive and will thwart attempts to corner the Modi government over issues convenient to them. The ruling party has been raising the pitch over Congress President Rahul Gandhi's reported remarks, which have been denied by the Congress, that his party is for Muslims. It has accused the Congress of Muslim appeasement and practising divisive politics. The Congress on its part has accused PM Modi of pursuing divisive agenda to win elections after his governance "failure".
BJP, Opposition set for Showdown as Parliament's Monsoon Session Begins Today | The Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government and the Opposition appeared set for a showdown in Parliament's Monsoon Session beginning today with the Congress pushing for a no-confidence motion while the BJP is likely to raise Rahul Gandhi's reported statement that his party "is for Muslims" to corner it. Worries remain if the impasse seen in the Budget session will carry over to this session with both the government and the opposition engaged in acrimonious exchanges in its run-up over a host of issues including religious polarisation, lynching incidents and banking scams. Opposition leaders on Tuesday wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker that trends that emerged in the last session might prove lethal to the constitutional democracy if left unchecked. The last Budget session was the least productive since the year 2000 after Parliament saw daily disruptions by parties on Cauvery issue, special status to Andhra Pradesh and PNB scam. The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress had blamed each other for the washout.
List of Issues Opposition Will Raise During Monsoon Session | Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said opposition parties will demand grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, apart from raising issues such as lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and dilution of a law meant for SCs. He said that attempts to abolish reservation policy and the falling value of the Rupee will be also be raised in the monsoon session. The Congress has drafted a list of issues to be made part of the motion. This includes mob lynchings, unemployment, farmers distress, women safety, alleged tampering of EVMs, the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the government's foreign policy. The TDP had moved a no-confidence motion during the last session and has sought the support of other parties for it.
