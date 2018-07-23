Monsoon Session LIVE: Police and Cow Vigilantes Are Working Together, Says Owaisi

Event Highlights
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the report questioning the role of the Rajasthan Police in the Alwar lynching case didn’t come as a shock to him. “The same thing happened in Pehlu Khan case. The government, the police and these gaurakshaks are working together.”
TDP MP Jayadev Galla: We had been moving the no-confidence motion for entire second half of budget session, finally the discussion took place but PM Narendra Modi didn't bother to answer any of our questions, we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest.
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha today to take up the issue of flood and other natural calamities due to heavy rain in several parts of country. pic.twitter.com/Y7qfWPHzQx— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Ananth Kumar targeted the opposition and said that "disunity among opposition parties is clear now, their strategy of moving no-confidence motion has already fallen flat and that was the first earthquake." He further asserted that since Rahul Gandhi has now been affirmed as the leader, there will be the second earthquake and everything will get finished hence.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, trained his guns on the government over the Alwar lynching. “The gaurakshaks are creating a mess, and another person has been killed in MP on suspicion of child lifting. The government is supporting such people, the BJP and the RSS are backing it, the democracy is in danger. Maybe the BJP and RSS are not listening to the Prime Minister or maybe they are working on his instructions,” he said.
ANI tweeted an image from the site of protest today ahead of today's monsoon session of Parliament:
#Delhi: TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh and implementation of AP re-organizing Act #MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/5fxr8r0Ul9— ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018
Human-trafficking is the worst violation of human rights and the third largest organised crime after drugs and the arms trade across the globe. Men and women, including children, continue to be vulnerable to human trafficking for domestic work, forced labour, forced marriage and sexual slavery. The problem of trafficking is particularly prevalent in India since it is a source, destination and transit country for victims of trafficking.
Parliament is scheduled to discuss the Anti-Trafficking Bill today in its ongoing monsoon session. The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill was introduced in the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha on July 18, 2018 by Maneka Gandhi, the Minister for Women and Child Development.
