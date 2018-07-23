Monsoon Session LIVE: Police and Cow Vigilantes Are Working Together, Says Owaisi

After moving a no-confidence motion against the NDA government, the TDP on Monday said it will continue its protest both inside and outside the parliament for special category status and implementation of AP Reorganisation Act. TDP parliamentary party leader YS Chowdary has moved a notice in Rajya Sbaha under Rule 267 to discuss the Act. The TDP MPs will stage dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. The BJP-led government survived the no-confidence motion with government securing 325 votes in its favour and 126 votes against it. Opposition also plans to take up Alwar lynching horror to corner the government. Rakbar Khan, 28, was beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar on Saturday on suspicion of being a cattle smuggler.



Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Jul 23, 2018 12:17 pm (IST) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA T Raja Singh stood by his statement. He said, "I do not say anything wrong in the video. The Parliament should pass a bill for the protection of cows and cow should also be declared as 'Gau Raj Mata', then only such incidents will stop."

Jul 23, 2018 11:51 am (IST) All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the report questioning the role of the Rajasthan Police in the Alwar lynching case didn’t come as a shock to him. “The same thing happened in Pehlu Khan case. The government, the police and these gaurakshaks are working together.”

Jul 23, 2018 11:45 am (IST) TDP MP Jayadev Galla: We had been moving the no-confidence motion for entire second half of budget session, finally the discussion took place but PM Narendra Modi didn't bother to answer any of our questions, we heard the same statements, so nothing has changed for us, no option rather than to protest.

Jul 23, 2018 11:41 am (IST) Meanwhile, Congress MPs from Punjab protested over unemployment outside Parliament

Jul 23, 2018 11:35 am (IST) Anand Sharma: The central investigation agencies have a role to perform under the constitution. They are not instruments to be used by the govt of the day for political vendetta or for persecuting senior government officials. There cannot be any discrimination.

Jul 23, 2018 11:31 am (IST) Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12 noon after a ruckus ensued.

Jul 23, 2018 11:27 am (IST) BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gives notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha today to take up the issue of flood and other natural calamities due to heavy rain in several parts of country. pic.twitter.com/Y7qfWPHzQx — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018

Jul 23, 2018 11:26 am (IST) Ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament today, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe gave a notice for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to take up the issue of flood and other natural calamities due to heavy rain in several parts of the country.

Jul 23, 2018 11:18 am (IST) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Ananth Kumar targeted the opposition and said that "disunity among opposition parties is clear now, their strategy of moving no-confidence motion has already fallen flat and that was the first earthquake." He further asserted that since Rahul Gandhi has now been affirmed as the leader, there will be the second earthquake and everything will get finished hence.

Jul 23, 2018 11:10 am (IST) Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, trained his guns on the government over the Alwar lynching. “The gaurakshaks are creating a mess, and another person has been killed in MP on suspicion of child lifting. The government is supporting such people, the BJP and the RSS are backing it, the democracy is in danger. Maybe the BJP and RSS are not listening to the Prime Minister or maybe they are working on his instructions,” he said.

Jul 23, 2018 11:00 am (IST) ANI tweeted an image from the site of protest today ahead of today's monsoon session of Parliament: #Delhi: TDP MPs protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over special category status to Andhra Pradesh and implementation of AP re-organizing Act #MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/5fxr8r0Ul9 — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2018

Jul 23, 2018 10:59 am (IST) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs have staged a dharna near Mahatma Gandhi statue in the parliament premises since 10.30 am today over special category status to Andhra Pradesh and implementation of AP re-organizing Act.

Jul 23, 2018 10:55 am (IST) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Parliamentary Party leader Shri Y.S.Chowdary has given a notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 ahead of today's monsoon session.

Jul 23, 2018 10:53 am (IST)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to continue its protests both inside and outside the parliament in today's monsoon session for Special Category Status and implementation of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Jul 23, 2018 10:48 am (IST) CPI leader D Raja has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over Alwar lynching incident

Jul 23, 2018 10:41 am (IST) Human-trafficking is the worst violation of human rights and the third largest organised crime after drugs and the arms trade across the globe. Men and women, including children, continue to be vulnerable to human trafficking for domestic work, forced labour, forced marriage and sexual slavery. The problem of trafficking is particularly prevalent in India since it is a source, destination and transit country for victims of trafficking.