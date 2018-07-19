Monsoon Session LIVE: Shiv Sena to Support Modi Govt During Tomorrow's No-Confidence Motion

Jul 19, 2018 3:12 pm (IST)

BJP makes light of Cong's claim of Opposition having numbers to back no-confidence motion against govt | The BJP on Thursday made light of the Congress's claim that the Opposition had the numbers to back its no-confidence motion against the government. Asked about Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's claim that the Opposition had numbers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar took a dig at her, saying, "Sonia Gandhi's maths is weak." Kumar also recalled that Gandhi, as the then Congress chief in 1999, had claimed to have the support of 272 MPs, the majority mark in the Lok Sabha, after the fall of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government. Echoing similar sentiments, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said the government had the strength in the House to defeat the motion if one went by Indian mathematics and wondered if Sonia Gandhi knew some other mathematics. According to sources in the ruling party, it is confident of getting the support of as many as 314 MPs in the Lok Sabha, when the opposition-backed no-confidence motion is put to vote tomorrow. Going by the estimate of the BJP's floor managers, the government is likely to get the support of smaller parties outside the NDA such as the PMK and the Raju Shetty-led Swabhimani Paksha.