Monsoon Session LIVE: Uproar in Lok Sabha Over Recent Mob Lynching Incidents

Jul 18, 2018 11:22 am (IST)

Following is today's business for the two Houses of Parliament:

Lok Sabha:

Bills to be introduced:

*The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabhilitation) Bill, 2018

*The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018

*The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2018

*The Arbitration and Conciliation (Amednement) Bill, 2018

Bill for consideration and passing:

* The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill, 2017

* The Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill, 2018

Rajya Sabha:

Bill for introduction:

* The National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy,

Mental Retardation and Mutliple Disabilities (Amendment) Bill 2018

Bill for Withdrawal:

* The Armed Forces Tribunal (Amendment) Bill 2012

Bill for Consideration and Passing:

*The State Banks (Repeal and Amendment) Bill 2017

* The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017