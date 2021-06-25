Monsoon Session of Chhattisgarh Assembly to Begin on July 26

The monsoon session of the Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly will begin from July 26 and will have five sittings, an Assembly official said on Friday. As per an official notification, the 11th session of the fifth Chhattisgarh legislative Assembly will begin on July 26 and conclude on July 30. There will be Question Hour on all five days, along with works pertaining to financial and government affairs, the notification issued by Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, principal secretary of the Chhattisgarh Assembly stated.

On the last day a time slot of two and a half hours has been allotted for non-government affairs, it was stated. As the session will be held amid the COVID-19 crisis, precautionary guidelines for it will be issued later, the official said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here