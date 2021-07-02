Monsoon Session of Parliament to Commence from July 19

The Monsoon session of the 17th Lok Sabha will commence from July 19 and conclude on August 13. The session is likely to have around 20 sittings. The Monsoon session usually commences in the third week of July and concludes ahead of Independence day.

All Covid-related protocols are expected to be followed within the Parliament complex during the session. A Parliament functionary said till June 19, over 400 Lok Sabha members have been inoculated against coronavirus. Actual figures may be higher as most MPs have taken vaccine in their respective states, the functionary said.

Journalists covering Lok Sabha are also being offered vaccination facility by the Lok Sabha secretariat. During the last few sessions, while Rajya Sabha functioned from 9 am to 1 pm and at times till 2 pm, Lok Sabha proceedings started at 4 pm.

This was done to ensure distancing norms as part of Covid appropriate behaviour. But during the second part of the Budget session in March, the two Houses resumed their normal timings of sitting at 11 am.

