Monsoon Session of UP Assembly Set to Begin on Monday, CM Dedicates Sept 22 to Women MLAs

As the Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly is set to begin on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday dedicate September 22 as a special day for women MLAs of both the Houses of the state Legislature, the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council.

In a historic decision, the chief minister made the announcement while addressing members of the BJP and allies on the eve of the Monsoon session.

The session on September 22 will have 47 women MLAs speaking on various issues.

The Chief Minister has urged the female members to speak on Mission Shakti and other programmes of the state government for the safety, respect and self-reliance of the women of the state during the special session.

CM Yogi has also requested Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna to make a woman MLA the presiding officer in both the houses to make this day special.

Furthermore, he has urged members to take part in the house proceedings with full devotion, giving maximum time and demonstrating ideal conduct, and has said that those who are not able to attend the proceedings of the house for some reasons should inform their whip so that the proceedings can start on time.

Calling for members of the ruling party to maintain discipline, the CM said that all members of the Legislature should present their views and back their statements with facts for creating public awareness.

The Chief Minister further said that the work done by Uttar Pradesh to control the spread of Lumpy skin disease should be highlighted in both houses. “Opposition is at a loss for issues and hence, will try to disturb the proceedings of the house. We must not give the ‘unemployed’ opposition issues and should be careful of what we speak,” he said.

He also ordered all members to get their medical checkups done in the camp set up by the Health department on the first day of the monsoon session.

In honour of late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, programmes should be organised for his birth anniversary observed on September 25, the Chief Minister said. “Programmes should be organised booth level and people should be made aware of the ideology and works of Deendayal ji,” he said.

Talking about joining the spirit of ‘Vocal for Local’, he said that to achieve the goal of a self-reliant India, the campaign should be taken to the grassroots level.

