Monsoon Session of UP Legislature to Commence from August 17

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

The Monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh legislature will begin on August 17, the state government said on Monday. A decision to this effect was taken at the state cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, according to a statement issued here.

The government said it will be the second session of the state's legislative assembly and legislative council this year. The last session of the legislature was held between February 18 and March 4, the statement said.

first published:August 02, 2021, 20:36 IST