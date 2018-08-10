English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Monsoon Session Set for Fiery Finish With Triple Talaq Bill, Miffed Congress to Skip Venkaiah Naidu's Breakfast
Congress leaders will skip breakfast meeting being hosted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu as a mark of protest against what they perceive to be the government's push to key legislations without discussion.
New Delhi: The last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Friday is expected be fiery with the Congress deciding to boycott the breakfast meeting for floor managers being hosted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu.
Congress leaders will skip the meeting as a mark of protest against what they perceive to be the government's push to key legislations without discussion in Parliament. Party leaders say three bills were passed amid din in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
Newly elected Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, who defeated the Congress nominee on Thursday, will attend the breakfast meeting called by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.
The government is also expected to introduce the Triple Talaq bill in Parliament on Friday. The Union Cabinet has made changes in the proposed bill conceding to opposition demands on registering complaints and on provision for arrest.
The Congress, however, has objected to such important legislations being introduced on the last day.
On Friday, as per convention in the second half of the day, Private Member's Bill are taken up instead of the government’s legislative business.
The government has indicated it may push the Triple Talaq Bill in both Houses.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
