Monsoon Session to Begin from Next Week, Speaker Om Birla Reviews Lok Sabha Preparations

The monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin on July 19 and continue till August 13 with a total of 19 days of business. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday reviewed the preparation ahead of the start of the monsoon session.

The last three sessions were hit by the pandemic, however, the attendance of ministers was in huge numbers.

For the monsoon session, the MPs who have taken one or both doses of Covid-19 vaccine need not undergo a virus test.

Both houses of Parliament will work simultaneously between 11 am to 6 pm with complete adherence to the Covid protocols and guidelines, including social distancing, facemasks, Speaker Birla said.

The custodians of both the houses of Parliament have urged the members to vaccinate themselves if they have not done so far and also to avoid any kind of gathering in the Parliament or within the premises.

The MPs have been asked to avoid the use of papers as much as possible for the conduct of business and turn to digital medium instead. The Lok Sabha has also made an arrangement to allow members to sign in digitally for their attendance through an app. As many as 311 Lok Sabha MPs are fully vaccinated.

Eleven MPs haven’t taken a single dose due to medical reasons. All staff of the secretariat are reportedly vaccinated.

On Sunday, all floor leaders of the lower House will meet the Speaker to discuss the matter of smooth functioning of the monsoon session.

Speaker Birla informed that 36 posts fell vacant in the committees after the existing members became ministers.

Birla said, “92% notices are being sent by MPs so far as e-notices, thus we urge MPs to make it 100% paper free sending of questions.”

The Lok Sabha is in the process to develop an application to make an easy application for MPs and others to access all information of the House on the mobile phone itself.

