Monteswar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

263. Monteswar (मोंटेश्वर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Monteswar is part of 39. Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 77.15%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,039 eligible electors, of which 1,23,053 were male, 1,18,982 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Monteswar in 2021 is 967.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,19,094 eligible electors, of which 1,12,978 were male, 1,06,116 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,91,823 eligible electors, of which 99,918 were male, 91,905 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Monteswar in 2016 was 241. In 2011, there were 165.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sajal Panja of TMC won in this seat by defeating Chaudhuri Md. Hedayatullah of CPIM by a margin of 706 votes which was 0.37% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 44.11% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chowdhury Md Hedayatullah of CPIM won in this seat defeating Abu Ayesh Mondal of TMC by a margin of 3,298 votes which was 1.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.24% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 263. Monteswar Assembly segment of Burdwan - durgapur Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Burdwan - durgapur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Monteswar are: Anupam Ghosh (CPIM), Chowdhury Siddiqullah (TMC), Saikat Panja (BJP), Ansarul Aman Mondal (Babu) (CPIMLL), Nasimul Gani Sayed (PFDS)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 85.95%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.06%, while it was 90.33% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 347 polling stations in 263. Monteswar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 273. In 2011 there were 244 polling stations.

EXTENT:

263. Monteswar constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal: 1.Baghsan, Vagra Mulgram, Denur, Jamna, Kusumgram, Majhergram, Mamudpur-I, Manteswar, Pipalan and Shushunia GPs of CDB Manteswar and 2. Barapalason-I, Barapalason-II, Bohar-I, Bohar-II, Bijur-I, Bijur-II and Satgachhia-I GPs of CDB Memari-II. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Bardhaman.

The total area covered by Monteswar is 355 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Monteswar is: 23°21’11.9"N 88°07’29.3"E.

