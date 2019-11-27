Month after Forming Govt, BJP-JJP Yet to Finalise Common Minimum Programme, Says BS Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state, saying one month has passed but they are yet to finalise the common minimum programme.

"One month has passed since they came to power, but they are yet to finalise their common minimum programme," Hooda told reporters here.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the party is holding meetings at various places to introspect on the fall in their number of seats in the recent assembly elections compared to the previous polls, while people are waiting for the state government to start functioning.

The BJP "performed badly" because it did not fulfil the promises made to the people at the time of 2014 assembly polls, the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana assembly said.

Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, which had independently contested the October 21 Haryana polls and won ten seats later forged a post-poll alliance with the BJP after the saffron party fell short of a simple majority.

The BJP had won 40 seats as against 47 in the 2014 state assembly polls.

The Congress leader said both the BJP and Jannayak Janta Party should tell people whether they will fight the next assembly polls together. Alleging that there has been a "big scam" in purchase of paddy in the state, Hooda reiterated his demand for a CBI probe in the matter.

Replying to a question, Hooda indicated that there had been "some lapses" in ticket distribution by his party in the assembly polls and a delay in making changes in the state unit by the Congress leadership.

On September 4, Kumari Selja was named as Congress state unit chief and Hooda appointed as chairperson of the election management committee and Congress legislative party leader.

