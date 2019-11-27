Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Month after Forming Govt, BJP-JJP Yet to Finalise Common Minimum Programme, Says BS Hooda

The BJP "performed badly" because it did not fulfil the promises made to the people at the time of 2014 assembly polls, the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana assembly said.

PTI

Updated:November 27, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Month after Forming Govt, BJP-JJP Yet to Finalise Common Minimum Programme, Says BS Hooda
File photo: Former Haryana chief minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda speaks at a rally. (ANI Twitter)

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday hit out at the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state, saying one month has passed but they are yet to finalise the common minimum programme.

"One month has passed since they came to power, but they are yet to finalise their common minimum programme," Hooda told reporters here.

Taking a dig at the BJP, he said the party is holding meetings at various places to introspect on the fall in their number of seats in the recent assembly elections compared to the previous polls, while people are waiting for the state government to start functioning.

The BJP "performed badly" because it did not fulfil the promises made to the people at the time of 2014 assembly polls, the Leader of the Opposition in Haryana assembly said.

Dushyant Chautala-led JJP, which had independently contested the October 21 Haryana polls and won ten seats later forged a post-poll alliance with the BJP after the saffron party fell short of a simple majority.

The BJP had won 40 seats as against 47 in the 2014 state assembly polls.

The Congress leader said both the BJP and Jannayak Janta Party should tell people whether they will fight the next assembly polls together. Alleging that there has been a "big scam" in purchase of paddy in the state, Hooda reiterated his demand for a CBI probe in the matter.

Replying to a question, Hooda indicated that there had been "some lapses" in ticket distribution by his party in the assembly polls and a delay in making changes in the state unit by the Congress leadership.

On September 4, Kumari Selja was named as Congress state unit chief and Hooda appointed as chairperson of the election management committee and Congress legislative party leader.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram