Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Month After Snubbing Congress over New Citizenship Law, Prashant Kishor Pens Thank-You Note for Party

Janata Dal United's Vice-President Prashant Kishor had last month criticised Congress over their absence in the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Month After Snubbing Congress over New Citizenship Law, Prashant Kishor Pens Thank-You Note for Party
File photo of poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

New Delhi: Among the first political leaders to oppose the new Citizenship Amendment Act, Janata Dal United (JDU) Vice-President Prashant Kishor on Sunday thanked the Congress for their "formal and unequivocal rejection" of the legislation.

The leader had last month criticised Congress over their absence in the protests against the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Kishor, however, tweeted saying, "Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi deserved special thanks for their efforts on this count."

His comment comes a day after the Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in a meeting of the party's Working Committee said the law was "discriminatory and divisive" whose "sinister purpose" was to divide the country along religious lines.

The past few weeks have seen Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi helm several efforts to reach out to victims of the crackdown on anti-CAA protests and the affected families. Priyanka had also participated in the protests at India Gate last month.

Prashant Kishor has been among the top politicians to vehemently oppose the legislation. He had also threatened to resign as Vice-President his party, which had supported the legislation's passage in the Parliament, didn't recall its support.

In a meeting held in December last year, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar declined Kishor's resignation and assured that the legislation will not be enacted in Bihar.

"Also I would like to assure to all — CAA-NRC will not be implemented in Bihar," Kishor's tweet on Sunday further reads.

Interestingly, Bihar is slated to head for the polls later this year and Kishor's praise for the Congress, that is part of the opposition alliance in the state, has raised speculations.

The amendment to the Citizenship Act, which aims to grant citizenship to six non-Muslim communities — Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian—came into force on January 10 after the Centre issue a gazette notification.

Protests have been raging in several parts of the country including Delhi and West Bengal. On Saturday, members of the ruling party, the Trinamool Congress, and left-leaning parties stage multiple protests against the CAA and NRC in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital of Kolkata.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram