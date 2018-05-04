Months After Historic Tripura Win, Fissures in State BJP Worry Leadership

As it attempts to further expand its political footprint in the north-eastern states, the division in the BJP within a month of registering a historic victory in Tripura has worried the party leadership.Chief Minister Biplab Deb in Delhi this week met some top party leaders to apprise them of the situation the state. Deb was hand-picked by RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal two years ahead of the polls to lead the BJP charge against two decades of CPM rule in the state. Gopal has had a decade-long stint in the north-east as pracharak before entering the top echelons in the sangh.The trouble started right after the victory when pracharak turned BJP Tripura in-charge Sunil Deodhar was seen not to be favorably disposed towards Deb.With RSS and BJP leaders persisting with their choice, a compromise of sorts was reached with party appointing Deodhar’s choice Jinshu Deb Burman as deputy CM.“RSS and party was very clear on the CM face. Two years ago Krishna Gopal in a surprise meeting has asked Deb to choose between Delhi and the rough and tumble of Tripura politics. Since Deb had taken up the RSS challenge and worked hard in the state, there was more or less consensus on his name,” a senior BJP leader said.Though Deodhar’s nominee was accommodated as deputy CM at the last moment, the fissures none the less and appeared in the state unit.Deodhar in the last one month has more or less kept himself away from Agartala. But the negative publicity invited by the CM with his statements in the recent past has again opened the lid of a simmering unrest.The Chief Minister, sources say, is upset with some comments criticising him in the social media been liked by people in the rival camp.“As it is we are dealing with an establishment well entrenched by the CPM cadre in the last two decades. Any trouble from within is something which is least desired and expected at this point,” a source privy with the recent developments during CM’s meeting with BJP leaders told News18.