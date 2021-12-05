Months Ahead of Polls, AAP Launches 'Badlaav Campaign', Membership Drive to 'Reform' MCD

Months ahead of the civic body elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday gave a clarion call to its members to gear up to “oust" the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and “reform" the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Senior AAP leaders Gopal Rai and Manish Sisodia launched the ‘MCD Badlaav Campaign’ on Saturday to begin door-to-door membership drive from Sunday.

“We will cover every household of Delhi and we have set a target of making 50 lakh people join the party in Delhi, within a month," Rai, also the Environment Minister of Delhi, said.

“We have three months left — December, January and February, because the elections are in March… that is why, starting Sunday, we will be setting up day-long membership camps at every booth and mandal in Delhi. At this camp, people can come to join the party," he explained to the party members at its Delhi headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, Sisodia highlighted the work done by the Delhi government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in education, healthcare and other sectors.

He urged that the people to vote for the AAP in the upcoming elections to bring the party to reform municipal corporations in Delhi.

The elections for the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation are slated to be held in March or April 2022.

The BJP has been ruling the civic body since 2007. The party is planning to bank upon the work it has done in the last 15 years to repeat its victory

In the total 272 seats that have now been trifurcated into North, South and East with 104, 104, and 64, respectively.

