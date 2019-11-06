'Monument Dedicated to Incompetence': Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at PM Modi Over Unemployment
The Congress leader has been attacking the prime minister and the BJP-led government on the issue of rising unemployment and slowdown in the economy.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of unemployment on Wednesday, saying the "Modi minar" was racing upwards at a breathtaking pace and terming it as a monument dedicated to "incompetence".
"With each passing month the Modi Minar races upwards at a breathtaking pace; a monument dedicated to incompetence," he said on Twitter, using the hashtag "ModiMandiAurMusibat".
Gandhi also attached a bar chart of the unemployment rate in the country, making a comparison between the rates in September (7.16 per cent) and October (8.5 per cent).
