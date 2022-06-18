'Moose Wala's Parents in Grief or...' Unsure of Fair Probe, Partap Bajwa Says Cops 'in League With Gangsters'

It is a big failure on part of the Punjab Police that no shooter involved in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala has been arrested even after 20 days and nothing will come out in the case till the investigation is taken over by a central agency as top brass of Punjab Police “is in league with gangsters”, the Leader of Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, has told News18.

In an interview, Bajwa also said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann could have attracted ‘abetment to murder’ charges for publicising the pruning down of the security of Moose Wala a day before he was murdered.

“This was despite a specific threat on Moose Wala’s life shared by the Delhi Police with Punjab Police’s anti-gangsters squad some time ago. He had 10 security-men, which were pruned down to four and then two. Parents of Moose Wala are simple people and in grief or Mann would have been in serious trouble,” Bajwa said.

“We are extremely unhappy with the probe progress in the Moose Wala murder case. Nothing will come out of the Punjab Police probe. The top hierarchy of the Punjab Police is in league with these gangsters or these gangsters cannot survive beyond 10 days,” Bajwa said.

He said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said they will finish off gangsters. “But where was gangster and alleged mastermind Lawrence Bishnoi lodged and planning murders? From Tihar Jail, which is under the direct control of Kejriwal. This is a big question mark on the efficiency of Kejriwal too,” Bajwa told News18.

The Congress leader said the case should be sent to the CBI or NIA immediately as the Punjab Police is “compromised”. Bajwa said most of the shooters are from outside Punjab — Haryana, Maharashtra and other states. “How will the Punjab Police get hold of them?” he asked.

Bajwa also said there are masterminds who are outside India or in jails in other parts of the country. “Interpol has earmarked one particular agency in every country to extradite people and in India, it is CBI. They have the expertise in this. So how will Punjab Police be able to work out this case?” he asked.

AAP Influence Waning in Punjab, May Lose Sangrur

Punjab is gearing up for the crucial Lok Sabha bypoll in Sangrur next week after CM Bhagwant Mann had vacated his parliamentary seat. “AAP’s influence has almost waned in Punjab and the result of Sangrur will show that. It is very difficult for AAP to retain this seat which they had won earlier by a margin of 4.7 lakh votes… in fact they seem to be on the verge of defeat,” Bajwa, who is overseeing the campaign, said.

Pointing to the Moose Wala murder, Bajwa said a major reason for AAP’s waning influence within just three months was worsening law and order where “no one’s life and property is safe”. He claimed that the government’s authority and influence on the people is completely missing. “People feel they have been taken for a ride,” the Congress leader said.

He also said the capability in the top AAP leadership, specifically Bhagwant Mann, was also missing. “From Sardar Partap Singh Kairon (Punjab CM from 1956-64) to Bhagwant Mann — there is a free fall in the capability of CMs in Punjab. People in Punjab have realised there is a big difference in being a stage comic and a chief minister,” Bajwa told News18.

He said Kejriwal took pride in traveling by a simple car and AAP had criticised former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh for traveling in Land Cruisers. “Since Mann has become CM, he has not stepped off the Land Cruisers. He has retained multiple houses. The state chopper has been used like a ‘tonga’ by the CM. Mann said he will come to common places in villages without security. But he went to Moose Wala’s village to meet his parents with 3,000 policemen,” Bajwa said.

People in Punjab feel a vast difference in what AAP said and what they are doing, the Leader of the Opposition told News18.

