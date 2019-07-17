Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Moral Victory for Rebel MLAs': Yeddyurappa Hails SC Order, Says End of Kumaraswamy Govt is Certain

The Supreme Court had directed that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs 'ought not' to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 12:10 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Moral Victory for Rebel MLAs': Yeddyurappa Hails SC Order, Says End of Kumaraswamy Govt is Certain
File photo of BS Yeddyurappa
Loading...

Former Karnataka chief minister and veteran BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the plea filed by rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs against the Speaker, saying the end of HD Kumaraswamy’s government was certain.

Yeddyurappa underlined that the political parties cannot issue a whip to the 15 rebel lawmakers, who have resigned their Assembly membership, and they cannot be compelled to attend the House proceedings. The apex court gave its verdict keeping all the facts about Karnataka in mind, he said.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Yeddyurappa said: “The government will not last because they do not have the numbers. Karnataka CM has lost his mandate and he must resign tomorrow. I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision; it’s the victory of Constitution and democracy and a moral victory for rebel MLAs.”

The Supreme Court directed on Wednesday that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly, which is slated to decide the confidence motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy-led state government on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi further said Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel legislators within such time-frame as deemed appropriate by him. The court also said the speaker's decision be put before it.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said the speaker's discretion in deciding the resignation issue of the 15 MLAs should not be fettered by the court's directions or observations and he should be free to decide the issue.

The bench, while pronouncing the order, said it was necessary to maintain the constitutional balance in the matter. The court said other issues raised in the matter would be decided at a later stage.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram