'Moral Victory for Rebel MLAs': Yeddyurappa Hails SC Order, Says End of Kumaraswamy Govt is Certain

Former Karnataka chief minister and veteran BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on the plea filed by rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs against the Speaker, saying the end of HD Kumaraswamy’s government was certain.

Yeddyurappa underlined that the political parties cannot issue a whip to the 15 rebel lawmakers, who have resigned their Assembly membership, and they cannot be compelled to attend the House proceedings. The apex court gave its verdict keeping all the facts about Karnataka in mind, he said.

Speaking to the media after the verdict, Yeddyurappa said: “The government will not last because they do not have the numbers. Karnataka CM has lost his mandate and he must resign tomorrow. I welcome the Supreme Court’s decision; it’s the victory of Constitution and democracy and a moral victory for rebel MLAs.”

The Supreme Court directed on Wednesday that the 15 rebel Congress and JD(S) MLAs "ought not" to be compelled to take part in the proceedings of the Karnataka Assembly, which is slated to decide the confidence motion moved by the HD Kumaraswamy-led state government on Thursday.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi further said Karnataka Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar was free to decide on the resignations of the rebel legislators within such time-frame as deemed appropriate by him. The court also said the speaker's decision be put before it.

The bench, also comprising justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, said the speaker's discretion in deciding the resignation issue of the 15 MLAs should not be fettered by the court's directions or observations and he should be free to decide the issue.

The bench, while pronouncing the order, said it was necessary to maintain the constitutional balance in the matter. The court said other issues raised in the matter would be decided at a later stage.