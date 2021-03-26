Moran Candidate List: Key Contests in Moran Assembly Constituency of Assam

Moran Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Moran seat is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Chakradhar Gogoi of BJP won from this seat beating Paban Singh Ghatowar of INC by a margin of 16,231 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Jibontara Ghatowar of INC won from this this constituency defeating Sunil Rajkonwar of AGP by a margin of 29,493 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Moran Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Moran constituency are: Chakradhar Gogoi of BJP, Pranjal Ghatowar of CONG, Sanjeev Changmai of AJP