Moran Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

115. Moran (मोरन), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Dibrugarh district of Assam. It shares a border with . Moran is part of 13. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.22%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,42,493 eligible electors, of which 70,892 were male, 71,601 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Moran in 2021 is 1010.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,21,122 eligible electors, of which 61,794 were male, 59,328 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,15,307 eligible electors, of which 58,263 were male, 57,044 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Moran in 2016 was 707. In 2011, there were 520.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Chakradhar Gogoi of BJP won in this seat by defeating Paban Singh Ghatowar of INC by a margin of 16,231 votes which was 16.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Jibontara Ghatowar of INC won in this seat defeating Sunil Rajkonwar of AGP by a margin of 29,493 votes which was 35.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 57.17% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 115. Moran Assembly segment of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Moran are: Chakradhar Gogoi (BJP), Pranjal Ghatowar (INC), Sanjib Changmai (AJP), Eliash Sichan (IND), Mohini Mohan Ligira (IND), Raphael Kujur (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.77%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.24%, while it was 71.52% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 115. Moran constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 170. In 2011 there were 170 polling stations.

EXTENT:

115. Moran constituency comprises of the following areas of Dibrugarh district of Assam: Moran thana (excluding Lengeri mouza) and Lorua mouza in Dibrugarh thana in Dibrugaih sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Dibrugarh.

The total area covered by Moran is 904 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Moran is: 27°17’53.9"N 94°48’05.4"E.

