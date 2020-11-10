Morbi Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Morbi Assembly constituency in the state of Gujarat are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Morbi is one of the eight seat(s) in the state of Gujarat where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Morbi was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 12 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Morbi seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Morbi constituency: Bhatti Hushenbhai Bhchubhai (All India Majlis- E-Inquilab-E- Millat), Brijesh Merja (Bharatiya Janata Party), Jayantilal Jerajbhai Patel (Indian National Congress), Kasam Hajibhai Sumra (Independent), Jadav Girishbhai Govindbhai (Independent), Jeda Abdulbhai Hajibhai (Independent), Parmar Vasantlal Damjibhai (Independent), Bloch Ismail Yarmahmadbhai (Independent), Bhimani Jyotsanaben Savjibhai (Independent), Makwana Parasotam Valji (Independent), Movar Nijambhai Gafurbhai (Independent), Siraj Amirali Popatiya (Independent)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.