Morbi Bridge Collapse: 12 Members of Rajkot BJP MP's Family Among 132 Killed

Among the hundreds killed in the suspension bridge in Gujarat’s Morbi city collapsed on Sunday, were 12 members of a BJP MP’s family.

Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya, BJP MP from Rajkot, lost 12 family members in the bridge collapse, which occurred after the newly-renovated structure snapped due to overcrowding.

“I have lost 12 members of my family, including five children, in the mishap. I lost family members who were from my sister’s family,” Kundariya told India Today.

“NDRF, SDRF and local administration are carrying out the search and rescue operations. All those who survived the mishap have been rescued and efforts are underway to recover the bodies of those in Machchhu river and rescue boats are also at the spot,” the BJP MP said.

The death toll in the tragedy rose to 132 on Monday, and Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said that rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed missing. “The rescue operation is in its last stage in the Machchhu river. It will be over soon,” the minister told reporters.

Hailed as “an engineering marvel”, the century-old bridge had been under renovation for over six months and was opened for the public on Gujarati New Day on October 26. Just four days later, on Sunday evening, the bridge saw a huge rush of tourists and snapped under the weight. Civic officials claimed that the bridge, which had been repaired by private group Oreva, had been opened without a “fitness certificate” and without notifying the government.

On who was accountable for the disaster, Kundariya said, “An investigation will be carried out to find out how this tragedy unfolded. Those found responsible will be punished. Among those dead are mostly women and children and locals and NGOs have also joined the rescue operations.”

State Home Minister Sanghavi announced that the state government has formed a committee to probe the collapse. An FIR was also lodged in the bridge collapse under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed), against whoever is found responsible.

Read all the Latest Politics News here