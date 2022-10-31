Morbi Bridge Collapse: No Time to Play Politics, Says BJP as Oppn Hurls ‘Maut ka Pass’, 'Act of Fraud' Barbs

With assembly elections round the corner, a wary Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is treading cautiously on Sunday’s cable bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Morbi in which over 100 people have lost their lives.

The Gujarat government has deployed all resources to provide relief to the affected and the top leadership of the party is keeping a constant watch on the developments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced ex-gratia relief, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the situation.

As polls approach, the Gujarat BJP is worried about the fallout of the tragedy if the issue snowballs. Chief Minister Bhupender Patel and state home minister Harsh Sanghvi are on the field to personally look at relief and rescue operations. The state government has also announced the formation of an SIT to probe the incident.

The BJP feels that the opposition parties may try to take political mileage from the tragedy that has struck close to elections but sources said the Opposition too was watching its step as it did not want to be seen doing politics over the deaths.

For now, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi have asked party workers to “extend all assistance to the injured and help in finding missing people”. The Morbi unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) too has mobilised its cadre to assist in the rescue operation.

A BJP leader, speaking to News18, said: “Everyone is watching everyone’s moves. No one can afford to be seen doing politics over deaths. The Opposition is waiting and watching the reactions and may start attacks soon. However, they may be ineffective, given the fact that it was PM Modi who reacted immediately and the government began rescue operations at the earliest.”

While the Opposition has been largely measured in hitting out at the BJP, there were some who did not hold back. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asked if the incident was a “man-made tragedy”, while Digvijaya Singh reminded about PM Modi’s attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after a flyover collapse killed several people in 2016 and asked whether the Morbi tragedy was an “act of god or act of fraud”.

Dr Ajoy Kumar, AICC in-charge for Sikkim, tweeted: “Ab toh Model shabd se dar lagta hai, Gujarat mein Bhrastachar charam par hai. Morbi ke pul ke sath BJP ka mayajaal toota. (We are afraid of the word model now. Corruption is at its peak in Gujarat. With the collapse of the Morbi Bridge, the mirage around BJP has also been exposed).”

Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, while tweeting pictures of the passes worth Rs 12 and Rs 17 to access the ‘renovated’ bridge, called them ‘Maut ke Pass’.

Some BJP leaders, meanwhile, have hinted at a “conspiracy” behind the tragedy. Party leader Kapil Mishra shared some screenshots of tweets from AAP-related handles that had warned BJP of a ‘jolt’ in the state elections.

Sources said the big task at hand for the government was to fix responsibility and ensure that corruption or negligence is brought to book immediately. They added that the focus of the BJP is on rescue and providing relief before tackling mudslinging and baseless allegations.

The death toll in the 100-year-old suspension bridge collapse rose to 132 on Monday, while rescue personnel are looking for two persons believed to be missing.​

