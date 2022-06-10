More Embarrassment for AAP as Punjab Transport Minister's Antics on SUV Sunroof Go Viral

Perched on the sunroof of an SUV, waving and swaying to loud Punjabi music. At first glance, it looks like thousands of other videos shared on social media ever since four-wheelers with sunroofs became the rage. That is, until you notice the security personnel in uniform and the protocol vehicle.

In this particular video, the man atop the sunroof is purported to be Punjab’s Transport Minister Laljit Bhullar, waving to the camera as his guards precariously hang out of the windows of the SUV on what appears to be a national highway. He can be seen being escorted by two Punjab Police Gypsies, while a BMW follows his Ford Endeavour.

Though the exact date on which the video was shot remains unclear, the footage is going viral on social media now. The AAP government in Punjab is yet to react to the video, which shows clear traffic violation by its minister.

#Punjab Transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar's SUV 'sunroof stunt

goes viral pic.twitter.com/755dRT2pUs — swati bhan (@swatibhan) June 10, 2022

Reacting to the video, Bhullar said it was an old one and that he was a responsible citizen.

ਸਵਾਲਾਂ ਦੇ ਘੇਰੇ 'ਚ ਮੇਰੀ ਵੀਡੀਓ ਕਰੀਬ 3 ਮਹੀਨੇ ਪੁਰਾਣੀ ਇੱਕ ਜਿੱਤ ਰੈਲੀ ਦੀ ਹੈ ਜੋ ਗ਼ੈਰ-ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਵਿਰੋਧੀ ਪਾਰਟੀਆਂ ਵਲੋਂ ਵਾਇਰਲ ਕੀਤੀ ਗਈ ਹੈ ਕਿਉਂਕਿ ਉਹ ਸਾਡੇ ਕੰਮ ਦੇਖ ਕੇ ਬੌਖਲਾਏ ਹੋਏ ਹਨ। ਮੈਂ ਇਸ ਦੇਸ਼ ਦਾ ਇੱਕ ਜ਼ਿੰਮੇਵਾਰ ਅਤੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨ ਦੀ ਪਾਲਣਾ ਕਰਨ ਵਾਲਾ ਨਾਗਰਿਕ ਹਾਂ। ਇਹ ਮੈਨੂੰ ਬਦਨਾਮ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਸਾਜਿਸ਼ ਹੈ! — Laljit Bhullar AAP (@Laljitbhullar) June 10, 2022

The incident comes to light days after the AAP attempted to project a no-nonsense image of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann following the sacking of state health minister Vijay Singla over corruption allegations.

The party has since then been fire-fighting in the aftermath of the arrest of Delhi minister Satyendra Jain by the Enforcement Directorate and the assassination of popular singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab’s Mansa a day after his security cover was trimmed. Bhullar’s video could not have surfaced at a worse time for the AAP.

Taking to Twitter, BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa took digs at AAP claims of ending “VIP culture”.

National Highway पर तेज रफ़्तार गाड़ी की sunroof पर बैठे जनाब @AAPPunjab के Transport Minister @BhullarLaljit है सड़क पर खुलेआम stunt… वो भी ट्रांसपोर्ट मिनिस्टर द्वारा – लो आ गया इंक़लाब P.S. VIP Culture को ख़त्म करने वाले 4/4 जिप्सी लेकर घूम रहे है @AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/pXuL59EWhW — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) June 10, 2022

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira called it the “heights of foolishness”.

This is heights of foolishness on the part of a person holding responsible constitutional post of a Minister &that too Transport Minister who’s supposed to teach people to drive safely! This is what happens when people elect such minions blindly without analyzing their qualities https://t.co/MGedbPlMow — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) June 10, 2022

“This is heights of foolishness on the part of a person holding responsible constitutional post of a Minister & that too Transport Minister who’s supposed to teach people to drive safely! This is what happens when people elect such minions blindly without analyzing their qualities,” he said.

