'More Jobs for Kannadigas in State': Yediyurappa's Promise to Locals Amid Growing Demand for Quota

New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has assured a lion's share of jobs for Kannadigas in the state amid growing demands for reservation for local residents.

"There has been an increasing clamour that the employment representation of Kannadigas in jobs in Karnataka is on a decline. It is our established and stated stand that Kannadigas must get a lion's share in jobs available in Karnataka," Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

He was further quoted as saying: "On this occasion, I would like to reiterate and declare that this government respects the sentiments of the people of this land. We are committed to ensuring that the self-respect and job opportunities of Kannadigas are never compromised or come under threat."

Yediyurappa's statements came after pro-Kannada organisations, under the banner of 'Karnataka Jobs for Kannadigas', held a 24-hour satyagraha demanding a 100% reservation in jobs in the state.

The report stated that the pro-Kannada agitators are demanding a policy similar to the one recently passed by Andhra Pradesh, wherein 75% jobs are reserved for locals in industrial units as well as factories established under public-private partnership mode.

