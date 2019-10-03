More Leaders from Telangana & Andhra, Mostly Associated with TDP, Continue Joining BJP
Since returning to power at the Centre in May, the BJP has won over a number of leaders in the two states to its camp. Its former ally TDP has been hit the hardest by the party.
New Delhi: A number of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana leaders, mostly associated with the Telugu Desam Party, joined the BJP on Thursday as the saffron party continues with its drive to strengthen itself in the two southern states.
T Veerender Goud, who was president of the TDP's youth wing in Telangana before quitting the party on Tuesday, was inducted into the BJP by its general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and its state chief K Laxman here.
Rao described Goud as an "important, energetic and dynamic leader" whose presence in the BJP will strengthen the party in Telangana. MLC V Narayana Reddy, K Parthasarathy and former high court judge Nakka Balyogi were among leaders from Andhra Pradesh who joined the BJP.
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters that there is a popular mood in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi everywhere, and people from different walks of life want to join the saffron party to be a part of "nation-building" process.
Veerender Goud is son of veteran TDP leader and former Rajya Sabha member T Devender Goud.
