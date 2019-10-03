Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

More Leaders from Telangana & Andhra, Mostly Associated with TDP, Continue Joining BJP

Since returning to power at the Centre in May, the BJP has won over a number of leaders in the two states to its camp. Its former ally TDP has been hit the hardest by the party.

PTI

Updated:October 3, 2019, 6:50 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
More Leaders from Telangana & Andhra, Mostly Associated with TDP, Continue Joining BJP
Representative image.

New Delhi: A number of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana leaders, mostly associated with the Telugu Desam Party, joined the BJP on Thursday as the saffron party continues with its drive to strengthen itself in the two southern states.

T Veerender Goud, who was president of the TDP's youth wing in Telangana before quitting the party on Tuesday, was inducted into the BJP by its general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and its state chief K Laxman here.

Rao described Goud as an "important, energetic and dynamic leader" whose presence in the BJP will strengthen the party in Telangana. MLC V Narayana Reddy, K Parthasarathy and former high court judge Nakka Balyogi were among leaders from Andhra Pradesh who joined the BJP.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters that there is a popular mood in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi everywhere, and people from different walks of life want to join the saffron party to be a part of "nation-building" process.

Veerender Goud is son of veteran TDP leader and former Rajya Sabha member T Devender Goud.

Since returning to power at the Centre in May, the BJP has won over a number of leaders in the two states to its camp. Its former ally TDP has been hit the hardest by the party, which had also succeeded in having four of its Rajya Sabha MPs cross over to its side.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram