More MPs From West Bengal to be Inducted in Union Ministry: Dilip Ghosh

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
More MPs From West Bengal to be Inducted in Union Ministry: Dilip Ghosh
Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy, one of the key figures in the party's stellar performance in the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal, too exuded confidence that more MPs from West Bengal will be inducted in the Union ministry and asked the party workers to wait for some time.
File photo of BJP Bengal chief Dilip Ghosh.
Kolkata: Sensing anger among the party's rank and file over the fact that only two of the 18 West Bengal MPs got ministerial berths, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh Friday said more parliamentarians will be made ministers in future.
"Two MPs have been inducted (in the union council of ministers) and several others will also be made ministers in future. It is a continuous process," Ghosh said.
Two BJP MPs from the state were sworn-in as ministers of state in New Delhi on Thursday.
While Babul Supriyo was given the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, first time MP Debasree Chaudhuri got the ministry of women and child development.
Supriyo, a play-back singer turned politician, had served as MoS in the previous government as well.
"The BJP is a national party and the TMC is a regional party. A lot of factors need to be kept in mind while selecting members of the union council of ministers. There should be representation from the entire country," Roy said.
"I will request you (party workers) to wait for some time. More MPs will be inducted in the ministry," Roy said.
Ghosh said the responsibility of the state party unit was to send as many BJP MPs to Lok Sabha as possible so that Narendra Modi becomes the prime minister for a second time.
The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, four less than the TMC's 22. The remaining two seats were bagged by the Congress, while the Left Front drew a blank.
Loading...
