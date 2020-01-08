More People Will Watch 'Chhapaak' Now, Says Sachin Pilot on Boycott Call for Deepika Padukone's Film

Jaipur: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Wednesday condemned the call to boycott Deepika Padukone's upcoming film "Chhapaak" after the Bollywood actor visited the JNU to express solidarity after a mob rampaged the university.

"It's a very narrow mindset if any actor or actress is not in your favour, then you talk about boycotting their films," Pilot told reporters in Jaipur.

"I condemn the leaders who talk about boycotting to watch the film of any actor or actress. More people will watch this film now," the Congress leader said.

On Tuesday evening, Deepika made a surprise visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi to express solidarity with the students who were attacked when a masked mob stormed the campus on Sunday.

Deepika, who faced death threats and social media vitriol for speaking out during the release of her controversial film "Padmaavat", turns producer with "Chhapaak", directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The movie is scheduled to release on Friday.

