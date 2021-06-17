More Trouble for Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran as Police Books Him Over Bribery Charges

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran finds himself in more trouble as a case was registered against him on Thursday for allegedly bribing tribal leader and Janadhipathya Rashtreeya Party (JRP) president C K Janu to contest as an NDA candidate in the state assembly elections, that took place on April 6. The case was registered following a court directive to the police.

The FIR was filed under Sections 171 E (bribery) and 171 F (Punishment for undue influence or personation at an election), police said. Recently, the audio clips of the purported conversation between Surendran and JRP leader Praseetha Azhikode on paying the amount to Janu had gone viral on social media.

While the court has, prima-facie, been convinced about the veracity of the tapes, both Surendran and CK Janu have denied the charges.

Earlier, on June 7, a similar case was filed against the Surendran for allegedly threatening and bribing K Sundara, a namesake candidate who had filed nomination papers in the recent assembly polls from Manjeswaram assembly segment, to withdraw his candidature.

Sundara, who filed his nomination as BSP candidate, had recently disclosed to the police that he was initially threatened and later given Rs 2.5 lakh as bribe by the saffron party to withdraw from the contest.

(With PTI inputs)

