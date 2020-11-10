Morena Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Morena Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Morena is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Morena was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 15 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Morena seat. This is a General constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Morena constituency: Raghuraj Singh Kansana (Bharatiya Janata Party), Ramprakash Rajoriya (Bahujan Samaj Party), Rakesh Mavai (Indian National Congress), Kuldeep Sharma (Independent), Gaurav Dixit (Independent), Dharmendra Singh (Independent), Manish Sharma (Independent), Manoj Kumar Semil (Independent), Rajeev Sharma (Independent), Ramsundar Shriwas (Independent), Shashank Dandotiya (Independent), Rajesh Kushwah (Jan Adhikar Party), Shobharam Kushwah (Rashtriya Samanta Dal), Hukam Chand Bansal Urf Hukka (Samajwadi Party), Dharmendra Sikarwar ( Guddu) (Sapaks Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.