Morshi Election Results 2019 Live Updates (मोर्शी): Devendra Mahadevrao Bhuyar of Swabhimani Paksha (SWP) Leads

43. Morshi (मोर्शी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Amravati district of Maharashtra and is part of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.3% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 13.94%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.38%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,89,527 eligible electors, of which 1,49,683 were male, 1,39,843 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 381 service voters had also registered to vote.

Morshi Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Gunvant Tukaram Dawande BJP -- -- Dr. Anil Sukhdeorao Bonde LEADING IND -- -- Khasbage Sanjay Digambar BMKP -- -- Mahendra Uttamarao Bhatkule IND -- -- Tantarpale Gopal Yashwantrao SWP -- -- Devendra Mahadevrao Bhuyar GGP -- -- Chandrakant Vasantrao Kumare NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Vinayak Khajinrao Waghmare IND -- -- Yuwanate Mahadeo Bastiramji BSP -- -- Bhajikhaye Rajendra Sheshrao PSPU -- -- Vilas Santosh Raut

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,65,773 eligible electors, of which 1,40,462 were male, 1,25,311 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 381 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,41,052.

Morshi has an elector sex ratio of 934.26.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Anil Sukhdevrao Bonde of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 40162 votes which was 21.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 38.78% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Bonde Anil Sukhadeorao of IND won in this seat by defeating the IND candidate by a margin of 6035 votes which was 3.65% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 26.55% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 43. Morshi Assembly segment of Wardha Lok Sabha constituency. Wardha Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 20 contestants and in 2009 elections 18 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.48%, while it was 68.61 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -7.48%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 309 polling stations in 43. Morshi constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 293.

Extent: 43. Morshi constituency comprises of the following areas of Amravati district of Maharashtra: Warud Tehsil, Morshi Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle-Ambada, Hiwarkhed, Rithpur, Morshi and Morshi (MC).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Morshi is: 21.4014 78.144.

