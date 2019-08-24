Mortal Remains of Arun Jaitley to Be Kept at BJP HQ Before Being Cremated on Sunday

New Delhi: The mortal remains of former finance minister Arun Jaitley will be kept at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters on Sunday morning for public to pay tribute, following which it will be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat.

Jaitley, a key strategist and chief trouble-shooter of the BJP and the Narendra Modi government during its first term, died on Saturday at the AIIMS here after battling multiple health issues for the last several months.

The urbane and media-savvy leader was one of the sharpest political minds not only within the BJP but also in the larger political spectrum where he made lifelong allies cutting across the ideological divide.

He was perhaps among the BJP bigwigs who made a smooth transition from the Atal-Advani era in the party to the one where Narendra Modi dominated, ushering in the rise of a new generation leaders.

As soon as his death was reported, leaders cutting across party lines paid rich tributes with Prime Minister Modi calling him a "valued friend". "With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!" he said.

Modi is currently in the UAE as part of his three-nation tour. Several top leaders paid homage to Jaitley, with Congress chief Sonia Gandhi saying his contributions to public life will be remembered forever.

