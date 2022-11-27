'Mosque-Like' Bus Stop in Mysuru Gets Overnight Revamp After BJP MP's Threat

A bus stop with three domes on top in Karnataka’s Mysuru got an an overnight revamp after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from the state threatened that he will himself demolish the “mosque-like" structure using a JCB if it is not removed in three-four days.

The bus stop on the Kerala Border-Kollegala section of the National Highway-766, which as per BJP MP Pratap Simha looked like a “mosque" with three golden domes now has just a single dome, painted red. The look change happened overnight.

On Saturday, Pratap Simha said he has asked engineers to demolish the “mosque-like" structure which had been constructed by an MLA from his party, claiming that such “Gumbaz-like" structures were being constructed in most parts of Mysuru.

“I’ve seen it on social media. The bus stand has three domes, a big one in the middle and two small ones beside it. That’s a masjid only," an NDTV report quoted Simha as saying.

“I’ve told engineers to demolish the structure in three-four days. If they don’t, I will take a JCB and demolish it," he added.

Giving clarification on the design of the bus stop, local BJP MLA Ram Das, who built the structure, said that it bus shelter “was inspired by the Mysore Palace".

Das, however, Later apologised in a letter addressed to local people, saying he had “designed the bus stop keeping in mind the heritage of Mysore". “Differences of opinion arose… That’s why I am getting two domes removed. I’m sorry if anyone’s feelings were hurt," an NDTV report quoted lines from the letter.

BJP MP Simha also tweeted again on Sunday after the bus stop structure was redone and thanked Das and the district collector for rectifying the design.

“If there is a big dome in the middle and two smaller domes next to each other, it is a mosque. Thanks to the District Collector who asked for time and kept his word and to Ramdas ji who understood the reality and bowed to the referendum," Simha said in the tweet.

Read all the Latest Politics News here