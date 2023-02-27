Most of the officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed the arrest of Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia but did so due to “political pressure”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Monday. The Central probe agency arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, on Sunday.

“I am told that most CBI officers were against Manish’s arrest. All of them have huge respect for him and there is no evidence against him. But the political pressure to arrest him was so high that they had to obey their political masters," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Sisodia’s arrest, one of the high-profile actions against an opposition leader, came after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi’s then health minister, in June last year.

Both ministers have led what the Aam Aadmi Party describes as the successful transformation of Delhi’s education and health services, contributing to the party’s popularity and continued electoral success.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders and workers on Monday held protests in several states against Sisodia’s arrest. Amid tight security, protests are being staged in Chandigarh, Delhi, Bhopal and other cities.

An AAP functionary said in Delhi that all MLAs have been asked to gather 200 people from their respective constituencies for the protest.

