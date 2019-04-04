‘Most Courageous Man I Know’: Priyanka Asks Wayanad to Take Care of Rahul Gandhi

Asserting that her brother Rahul Gandhi is the "most courageous" man she knows, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the people of Wayanad to "take care" of him.Her appeal to the people of Wayanad came after AICC president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from the parliamentary constituency in Kerala."My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders including KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, submitted the nomination papers before the District Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters in Kalpetta.