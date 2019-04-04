English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Most Courageous Man I Know’: Priyanka Asks Wayanad to Take Care of Rahul Gandhi
Her appeal to the people of Wayanad came after AICC president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from the parliamentary constituency in Kerala.
File photo of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Asserting that her brother Rahul Gandhi is the "most courageous" man she knows, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the people of Wayanad to "take care" of him.
Her appeal to the people of Wayanad came after AICC president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from the parliamentary constituency in Kerala.
"My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders including KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, submitted the nomination papers before the District Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters in Kalpetta.
Her appeal to the people of Wayanad came after AICC president Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from the parliamentary constituency in Kerala.
"My brother, my truest friend, and by far the most courageous man I know. Take care of him Wayanad, he won't let you down," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and senior Congress leaders including KC Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik, submitted the nomination papers before the District Collector A R Ajayakumar at the district headquarters in Kalpetta.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 Election 2019: Five Things To Know About Congress Manifesto
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh's Will Smith Act in This Video Will Leave You Speechless
- Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 855, 93.1 Percent Screen Area
- James Hetfield Fans Respond to His Cop Role in Netflix's Ted Bundy Biopic With Metallica Gems
- Sara Ali Khan on Her Kartik Aaryan 'Crush' Comment: Promise We Would Get Over This
- Jeep Compass Gets Sport Plus Variant in India, Priced at Rs 15.99 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results