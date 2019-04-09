English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Most Hard Working Leader of All': PM Modi Reaffirms Faith in Amit Shah's Poll Target for Bengal, Odisha
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Modi reacted positively to Amit Shah’s declaration of the party winning 11-12 seats in Odisha and 23 seats in West Bengal and said that the BJP chief has a good understanding of issues on the ground.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an interview with CNN News18.
Loading...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed immense faith in BJP president Amit Shah to pull off the tough task of winning more than 23 seats in West Bengal, and 12 seats in Odisha in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
In an exclusive conversation with Network 18 group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Modi reacted to Amit Shah’s declaration of the party winning 11-12 seats in Odisha and 23 seats in West Bengal and said, “I will not go into figures but, Amit Shah is the most hard-working of all leaders. My campaign gets media coverage but not his. I don't think any national party leader works as hard as Amit Shah throughout the year.”
As of now, BJP only holds two of the 42 seats in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress has four seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has two and Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress has the remaining 34 seats. In Odisha, 20 of the seats are held by Biju Janata Dal and BJP has only one.
Modi further said, “Not just during elections, Amit Shah is one leader who meets local party workers and understands the issues on the ground. The BJP is benefitting from this level of hard work. I, therefore, trust his assessment all the more.”
The BJP in its manifesto has promised it will extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) beyond Assam and will carry it out in a phased manner across various parts of the country. Soon after the manifesto release, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP leadership warning them of dire consequences if such attempts of implementing the NRC is carried out in the state. Banerjee was addressing an election rally in the state’s Coochbehar district.
(The full interview will be aired today at 7pm and 10pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)
In an exclusive conversation with Network 18 group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Modi reacted to Amit Shah’s declaration of the party winning 11-12 seats in Odisha and 23 seats in West Bengal and said, “I will not go into figures but, Amit Shah is the most hard-working of all leaders. My campaign gets media coverage but not his. I don't think any national party leader works as hard as Amit Shah throughout the year.”
As of now, BJP only holds two of the 42 seats in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress has four seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has two and Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress has the remaining 34 seats. In Odisha, 20 of the seats are held by Biju Janata Dal and BJP has only one.
Modi further said, “Not just during elections, Amit Shah is one leader who meets local party workers and understands the issues on the ground. The BJP is benefitting from this level of hard work. I, therefore, trust his assessment all the more.”
The BJP in its manifesto has promised it will extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) beyond Assam and will carry it out in a phased manner across various parts of the country. Soon after the manifesto release, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP leadership warning them of dire consequences if such attempts of implementing the NRC is carried out in the state. Banerjee was addressing an election rally in the state’s Coochbehar district.
(The full interview will be aired today at 7pm and 10pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
-
Saturday 06 April , 2019
'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Modi Says Work That Was To Be Done In 50 Years, Done By Him In 5 Years
Monday 08 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Congress Calls BJP Manifesto a ‘Balloon of Lies’
Saturday 06 April , 2019 'If Speaking Truth Is A Rebellion Then Yes, I Am A Rebel': Shatrughan Sinha
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kim Kardashian Sports Traditional Maang Tikka, Gets Called Out for Cultural Inappropriation
- 'Avengers Endgame' Star Karen Gillan May Have Just Spilled a Massive Nebula Spoiler
- Avengers Endgame: Chris Evans Got 'Pretty Teary-Eyed' on Last Day of Film Shoot
- 'What Criticism?' Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence on Mixed Response Over Pairing Up Opposite Salman Khan
- IPL 2019 | Last Five Times Powerhouses CSK & KKR Clashed
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results