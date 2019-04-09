'Most Hard Working Leader of All': PM Modi Reaffirms Faith in Amit Shah's Poll Target for Bengal, Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed immense faith in BJP president Amit Shah to pull off the tough task of winning more than 23 seats in West Bengal, and 12 seats in Odisha in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.In an exclusive conversation with Network 18 group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Modi reacted to Amit Shah’s declaration of the party winning 11-12 seats in Odisha and 23 seats in West Bengal and said, “I will not go into figures but, Amit Shah is the most hard-working of all leaders. My campaign gets media coverage but not his. I don't think any national party leader works as hard as Amit Shah throughout the year.”As of now, BJP only holds two of the 42 seats in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress has four seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has two and Mamata Banerjee’s All India Trinamool Congress has the remaining 34 seats. In Odisha, 20 of the seats are held by Biju Janata Dal and BJP has only one.Modi further said, “Not just during elections, Amit Shah is one leader who meets local party workers and understands the issues on the ground. The BJP is benefitting from this level of hard work. I, therefore, trust his assessment all the more.”The BJP in its manifesto has promised it will extend the National Register of Citizens (NRC) beyond Assam and will carry it out in a phased manner across various parts of the country. Soon after the manifesto release, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief, Mamata Banerjee hit out at the BJP leadership warning them of dire consequences if such attempts of implementing the NRC is carried out in the state. Banerjee was addressing an election rally in the state’s Coochbehar district.(The full interview will be aired today at 7pm and 10pm on CNN-News18, News18 India, CNBC TV18 and other News18 regional channels.)