Most Muslim-dominated Constituencies in Delhi Record High Voter Turnouts, Highest in Matia Mahal

New Delhi: Amid a lukewarm response from voters on polling day, most of the assembly constituencies with a significant Muslim population in Delhi recorded a voter turnout higher than the overall turnout in the capital with Matia Mahal witnessing the highest voter footfall across all 70 constituencies.

According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) voter turnout app, the total turnout in Delhi was recorded at 57.68 per cent till 8 pm, a decline of more than nine percentage point over the 2015 polls when a 67.12 per cent of the voters came out to vote.

However, turnout in Matia Mahal at the same time was recorded to be 68.36 per cent, as per the ECI data. Similarly, voter turnout in Mustafabad, Babarpur, and Seema Puri was recorded at 66.29 per cent, 65.4 per cent, and 63 per cent, respectively.

The turnout data on the app is tentative and the final figures may increase marginally.

Voter turnout in Ballimaran was recorded at 58.28 per cent whereas it was 60.91 per cent in Chandni Chowk, 59.26 per cent in Shahdara and 60.63 per cent in Seelampaur.

The only constituencies with substantial Muslim population which registered a turnout less than the overall turnout were Ritual at 51.2 per cent Okhla at 50.05 per cent.

Shaheeen Bagh, which has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests for nearly two months now, falls in the Okhla constituency and is currently represented by Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan.

Following the overall trend, these assembly segments too, have witnessed a decline in voter turnouts compared to 2015 assembly elections, which ranged from 60 to 73 per cent.

Moreover, all these seats except Mustafabad were secured by the AAP in 2015. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jagadish Pradhan had won the Mustafabad seat in 2015.

