Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi Assembly EXIT Poll Results

70 Seats (36 Seats to win)
Detailed Exit Poll Results
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Most Muslim-dominated Constituencies in Delhi Record High Voter Turnouts, Highest in Matia Mahal

The total turnout in Delhi was recorded at 57.68 per cent till 8 PM, a decline of more than nine percentage point over the 2015 polls when a 67.12 per cent of the voters came out to vote.

News18.com

Updated:February 8, 2020, 9:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Muslim-dominated Constituencies in Delhi Record High Voter Turnouts, Highest in Matia Mahal
A security personnel stands guard as voters stand in a queue to cast vote during the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station, in Jafrabad area of Delhi, Saturday, February 8, 2020. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Amid a lukewarm response from voters on polling day, most of the assembly constituencies with a significant Muslim population in Delhi recorded a voter turnout higher than the overall turnout in the capital with Matia Mahal witnessing the highest voter footfall across all 70 constituencies.

According to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) voter turnout app, the total turnout in Delhi was recorded at 57.68 per cent till 8 pm, a decline of more than nine percentage point over the 2015 polls when a 67.12 per cent of the voters came out to vote.

However, turnout in Matia Mahal at the same time was recorded to be 68.36 per cent, as per the ECI data. Similarly, voter turnout in Mustafabad, Babarpur, and Seema Puri was recorded at 66.29 per cent, 65.4 per cent, and 63 per cent, respectively.

The turnout data on the app is tentative and the final figures may increase marginally.

Voter turnout in Ballimaran was recorded at 58.28 per cent whereas it was 60.91 per cent in Chandni Chowk, 59.26 per cent in Shahdara and 60.63 per cent in Seelampaur.

The only constituencies with substantial Muslim population which registered a turnout less than the overall turnout were Ritual at 51.2 per cent Okhla at 50.05 per cent.

Shaheeen Bagh, which has been the epicentre of anti-CAA protests for nearly two months now, falls in the Okhla constituency and is currently represented by Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan.

Following the overall trend, these assembly segments too, have witnessed a decline in voter turnouts compared to 2015 assembly elections, which ranged from 60 to 73 per cent.

Moreover, all these seats except Mustafabad were secured by the AAP in 2015. Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jagadish Pradhan had won the Mustafabad seat in 2015.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram