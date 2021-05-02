Mothabari Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

52. Mothabari (मोतबारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Bengal region and Malda district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Sahibganj District). Mothabari is part of 8. Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 62.71%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,96,046 eligible electors, of which 98,901 were male, 97,139 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mothabari in 2021 is 982.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,66,513 eligible electors, of which 85,758 were male, 80,753 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,34,965 eligible electors, of which 70,011 were male, 64,955 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mothabari in 2016 was 155. In 2011, there were 113.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Yeasmin Sabina of INC won in this seat by defeating Md. Najrul Islam of TMC by a margin of 38,174 votes which was 28.61% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 51.78% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sabina Yeasmin of INC won in this seat defeating Naimuddin Sheikh of CPIM by a margin of 6,020 votes which was 5.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 52. Mothabari Assembly segment of Maldaha Dakshin Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Maldaha Dakshin Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Mothabari are: Yeasmin Sabina (TMC), Dulal Sk (INC), Shyamchand Ghosh (BJP), Mst Aktari Khatun (KPPU), Md Ali Kalimullah (Nur Hoque) (RSMP), Md Ebrahim (CPIMLL), Md Faruque Hossain(Sahityaratna) (IUML), Ramchandra Chowdhuri (IND), Saidur Rahaman (IND), Subodh Sarkar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 79.61%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 80.15%, while it was 79.77% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 277 polling stations in 52. Mothabari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 166. In 2011 there were 169 polling stations.

EXTENT:

52. Mothabari constituency comprises of the following areas of Malda district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Kaliachak-II, 2. Alinagar and Kaliachak-I GPs of CDB Kaliachak-I. It shares an inter-state border with Malda.

The total area covered by Mothabari is 130 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Mothabari is: 24°55’40.4"N 87°59’01.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Mothabari results.

