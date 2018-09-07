Mother’s Photo Missing, Yashodhara Scindia Gives an Earful and Leaves BJP Meeting

A day after senior Brahmin leader Laxman Tiwari decided to call it quits, BJP had to bear the wrath of another prominent face as Yashodhara Raje Scindia left a party meeting in a huff on seeing that her mother’s picture was not on the stage with other senior dignitaries.Although the picture was put up before the meeting started officially, the sports and youth welfare minister in Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had left the venue by then.Scindia had reached the meeting venue in Bhopal early and was enraged to find her mother Vijaya Raje Scindia’s picture was missing from the dais.Some regional channels recorded her outburst in which the senior minister was heard saying she is not raising the matter because the late “Rajmata” was her mother but because she has personally seen her sacrifices for the party.“She used to walk extra miles for the sake of the party and often had blisters in her feet,” she told the party organisers pulling them up for the omission. “I guess the person who dedicated her life to the party is being sidelined now,” she said before leaving.The dais had pictures of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Atal Bihari Vjapayee and Kushabhau Thakre.When asked about Scindia’s absence, MP’s home minister Bhupendra Singh replied with a faint smile, “I won’t say she left in anguish, she might have some important work.”Sources said several top leaders called up Scindia and tried to placate her but she refused to budge.The meeting was called to review preparations ahead of the visits by PM Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah and upcoming ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ to be held in Bhopal on September 25, the birth anniversary of Pt Deendayal Upadhyay.