Moti Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Moti Nagar (मोती नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Delhi region and West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Moti Nagar is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.73%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.1%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Middle Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,81,825 eligible electors, of which 1,02,496 were male, 79,328 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Moti Nagar in 2020 is 773.96.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Moti Nagar, there are a total of 2387 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,62,955 eligible electors, of which 92,424 were male, 70,486 female and 9 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,45,640 eligible electors, of which 81,844 were male, 63,757 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,38,913 eligible electors, of which 78,866 were male, 59,983 female.

The number of service voters in Moti Nagar in 2015 was 36. In 2013, there were 35 and in 2008 there were 64.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Shiv Charan Goel of AAP won in this seat by defeating Subhash Sachdeva of BJP by a margin of 15,221 votes which was 13.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 53.13% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Subhash Sachdeva of BJP won in this seat defeating Kuldeep Singh Channa of AAP by a margin of 16,021 votes which was 15.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.42% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Subhash Sachdeva of BJP won in this seat defeating Anjali Rai of INC by a margin of 14,997 votes which was 17.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 54.49% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 25. Moti Nagar Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 6 contestants. In 2013, 13 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 14 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Moti Nagar are: Nitya Nand Singh (BSP), Ramesh Popli (INC), Shiv Charan Goel (AAP), Subhash Sachdeva (BJP), Md Amjad (RJP), Ajit Singh (IND), Narender Goel (IND), Md Faizan (IND), Shiv Charan (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.81%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.58%, while it was 68.99% in 2013. In 2008, 61.59% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -7.77%.

Moti Nagar

MOTI NAGAR, WEST DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 169 polling stations in 25. Moti Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 141. In 2013 there were 138 polling stations and in 2008, there were 136.

Extent:

25. Moti Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 123 Ward No. 123 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 124 Ward No. 124 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 125 (Part) EB 84-99 Ward No. 23 (Part) EB 86-110 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 134 (Part) EB No. 128-149 and 168-177. 3 municipal wards (Karampura, Moti Nagar, Ramesh Nagar) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Moti Nagar is 8.28 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110008, 110015, 110026, 110028, 110035

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Moti Nagar is: 28°39'08.3"N 77°10'04.4"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Moti Nagar results.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.