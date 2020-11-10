Motihari Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Motihari Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Motihari (मोतिहारी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Tirhut region and Purvi Champaran district of Bihar (बिहार). It shares inter-state border with Purvi Champaran. Motihari is part of 3. Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categoried as: Semi-Urban.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.06%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.79%.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 3,06,633 eligible electors, of which 1,62,693 were male, 1,43,542 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 2,92,561 eligible electors, of which 1,58,181 were male, 1,34,378 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2010 Bihar Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,19,062 eligible electors, of which 1,19,725 were male, 99,337 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Motihari in 2015 was 97. In 2010, there were 70.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections, Pramod Kumar of BJP won in this seat by defeating Binod Kumar Shrivastava of RJD by a margin of 18,517 votes which was 10.99% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.45% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2010, Pramod Kumar of BJP won in this seat defeating Rajesh Gupta Alias Bablu Gupta of RJD by a margin of 24,530 votes which was 20.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 42.5% in 2010 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 19. Motihari Assembly segment of Purvi Champaran Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Radha Mohan Singh won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Purvi Champaran Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 10 contestants.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections from Motihari are: Om Prakash Chaudhary (RJD), Deepak Kumar Kushwaha (RLSP), Pramod Kumar (BJP), Ashok Kumar (JSHD), Ashwini Kumar Gupta (LSPL), Pankaj Kumar Srivastav (JVKP), Prakash Chandra Manu (RJJP), Baiju Kumar (RSSD), Munna Kumar (PP), Harishchandra Pandit (VSP), Abhishek Kumar Singh (IND), Zalaluddin Roy (IND), Rameshvar Sah (IND)

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Bihar state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 55.05%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 57.72%, while it was 55.74% in 2010.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. It was a three-phase election this year.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 298 polling stations in 19. Motihari constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 274. In 2010 there were 222 polling stations.

Extent:

19. Motihari constituency comprises of the following areas of Purvi Champaran district of Bihar: Community Development Block Motihari including Nagar Parishad Motihari and Lautnaha (Notified Area) and Community Development Block Piprakothi. It shares an inter-state border with Purvi Champaran.

Motihari seat of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha has adjoining seats: .

The total area covered by Motihari is 298.09 square kilometres.

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Motihari is: 26°37'44.8"N 84°57'33.5"E.

