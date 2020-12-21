News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Motilal Vora, Congress Leader, Passes Away at 93; to be Cremated in Chhattisgarh

Representative image/PTI

Motilal Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said.

Senior Congress leader Motilal Vora died on Monday at a hospital here following post-COVID-19 complications, his family said. He was 93.

Vora was admitted to the Escorts Hospital in Okhla here a few days ago with a urinary infection. He also had a lung infection and was put on ventilator support, his family said. He will be cremated in Chhattisgarh where his body will be taken either later in the day or on Tuesday.

