Move over Beef, Mutton Seems to be the Flavour for Karnataka Elections
An MLA candidate from Chintamani, a semi-urban constituency 80 km away from Bangalore, has gone a step further and released a manifesto, promising 600 grams of mutton weekly and free liquor to people above 18 years on a monthly basis.
Representative image. (File Photo: Reuters)
Bangalore: As the election day nears, it’s a given that the election commission will end up seizing huge amounts of gold illicit money, pressure cookers, liquor & saris. In Karnataka elections 2013 the total cash seized by the authorities during the run-up to the elections was Rs. 21.44 crore cash, over 1.2 lakh litres of Liquor and other items seized valued at Rs 6.22 crore. However, this time around the election-bound Karnataka is seeing an unusual increase in demand for mutton & chicken.
According to reports, election commission is keeping tabs on free lunches & dinners sponsored by political parties. With ongoing wedding season, political parties are known to hide free mutton meals in wedding receptions and Non-veg laden ‘Beegara oota’.
An MLA candidate from Chintamani, a semi-urban constituency 80 km away from Bangalore, has gone a step further and released a manifesto, promising 600 grams of mutton weekly and free liquor to people above 18 years on a monthly basis. Suresh an independent candidate feels free alcohol will end liquor mafia in the constituency. His pamphlet has since gone viral on the social media. Whether he will end up in an unlikely winner is something to keep an eye on in the upcoming elections.
With Netas trying to lure voters by sending mutton & chicken, consumers can expect the steep increase in prices of meat over the next few weeks leading up to the election. According to the sample registration system (SRS) baseline survey released by the registrar general of India in 2014, 78.9% of Karnataka Population above the age of 15 are non-vegetarians. With Karnataka going to polls on May 12, it is no surprise that Political parties are trying to conjure the perfect mutton recipe for votes.
As the Poll date nears Beef may end up dominating the news but as of now, Mutton seems to be winning the Battle of Meats in Karnataka.
