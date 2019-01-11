English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Move Over ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, Mamata Banerjee is Waiting for Release of ‘Disaster PM’
Defending former PM Manmohan Singh, whose tenure forms the backdrop of the controversial movie, the Trinamool Congress chief said she was waiting for the release of ‘Disaster Prime Minister’, an apparent reference to Modi.
File Photo of Mamata Banerjee
Loading...
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while criticising the release of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, dubbing it a political stunt ahead of elections.
Defending former PM Manmohan Singh, whose tenure forms the backdrop of the controversial movie, the Trinamool Congress chief said she was waiting for the release of ‘Disaster Prime Minister’, an apparent reference to Modi.
Addressing a public meet at Barasat in North 24-Parganas, Mamata said, “I parted ways with the Congress and we don’t do political activities together. But I personally feel that injustice was done in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. Those who are doing this drama should first watch ‘Disaster Prime Minister’. In the coming days, I am sure ‘Disaster Prime Minister’ will also release.”
“People are scared of this ‘Disaster Prime Minister’,” she said.
Also lashing out at the BJP over the Income Tax department demanding expenditure details from Puja Committees, she said, “This is a conspiracy as the BJP government (at the Centre) wants to ban Durga Puja in West Bengal. Durga Puja is the biggest community festival in India and sentiments of Bengalis are attached to it. It is organised using donations from the common public. Who are you to ask for expenditure details?”
Warning the BJP against “harassing” Puja Committees, the TMC chief said, “If a single Puja Committee is harassed, there will be massive protests. If you have the guts, please go ahead. Tomorrow, they will ask for Income Tax details for keeping roza. Who will give expenditure details of the big demonetisation scam.”
The ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ released amid protests in Kolkata with Hind INOX halting screening following demonstrations from the Youth Congress.
Defending former PM Manmohan Singh, whose tenure forms the backdrop of the controversial movie, the Trinamool Congress chief said she was waiting for the release of ‘Disaster Prime Minister’, an apparent reference to Modi.
Addressing a public meet at Barasat in North 24-Parganas, Mamata said, “I parted ways with the Congress and we don’t do political activities together. But I personally feel that injustice was done in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. Those who are doing this drama should first watch ‘Disaster Prime Minister’. In the coming days, I am sure ‘Disaster Prime Minister’ will also release.”
“People are scared of this ‘Disaster Prime Minister’,” she said.
Also lashing out at the BJP over the Income Tax department demanding expenditure details from Puja Committees, she said, “This is a conspiracy as the BJP government (at the Centre) wants to ban Durga Puja in West Bengal. Durga Puja is the biggest community festival in India and sentiments of Bengalis are attached to it. It is organised using donations from the common public. Who are you to ask for expenditure details?”
Warning the BJP against “harassing” Puja Committees, the TMC chief said, “If a single Puja Committee is harassed, there will be massive protests. If you have the guts, please go ahead. Tomorrow, they will ask for Income Tax details for keeping roza. Who will give expenditure details of the big demonetisation scam.”
The ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ released amid protests in Kolkata with Hind INOX halting screening following demonstrations from the Youth Congress.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
-
Thursday 10 January , 2019
Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
-
Wednesday 09 January , 2019
CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Eye On 2019: Best Of The Rajya Sabha's Quota Debate
Thursday 10 January , 2019 All About The 10% Reservation Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha
Friday 11 January , 2019 CES 2019 | These Robots Help Turn Walls Into Artworks
Thursday 10 January , 2019 Dalit, Muslim Or Jat? Tracing The Identity Of Hanuman
Wednesday 09 January , 2019 CES 2019: Is Mixed Reality Finally Evolving?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ronaldo Joins Juventus' Cup Quest as Italian Football Returns After Chaos
- Bowlers Make Merry in Topsy-turvy Opening Day Between South Africa and Pakistan
- Google Responds to Irate Pixel Customer Who Put up Anti-Google Posters Around Delhi
- Doomsday May Be Postponed, After New Data from Antarctica Gives Glimmer of Hope
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results