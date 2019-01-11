Move Over ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, Mamata Banerjee is Waiting for Release of ‘Disaster PM’

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday while criticising the release of ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’, dubbing it a political stunt ahead of elections.Defending former PM Manmohan Singh, whose tenure forms the backdrop of the controversial movie, the Trinamool Congress chief said she was waiting for the release of ‘Disaster Prime Minister’, an apparent reference to Modi.Addressing a public meet at Barasat in North 24-Parganas, Mamata said, “I parted ways with the Congress and we don’t do political activities together. But I personally feel that injustice was done in ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’. Those who are doing this drama should first watch ‘Disaster Prime Minister’. In the coming days, I am sure ‘Disaster Prime Minister’ will also release.”“People are scared of this ‘Disaster Prime Minister’,” she said.Also lashing out at the BJP over the Income Tax department demanding expenditure details from Puja Committees, she said, “This is a conspiracy as the BJP government (at the Centre) wants to ban Durga Puja in West Bengal. Durga Puja is the biggest community festival in India and sentiments of Bengalis are attached to it. It is organised using donations from the common public. Who are you to ask for expenditure details?”Warning the BJP against “harassing” Puja Committees, the TMC chief said, “If a single Puja Committee is harassed, there will be massive protests. If you have the guts, please go ahead. Tomorrow, they will ask for Income Tax details for keeping roza. Who will give expenditure details of the big demonetisation scam.”The ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’ released amid protests in Kolkata with Hind INOX halting screening following demonstrations from the Youth Congress.