Naidu Meets Andhra Governor, Seeks His Intervention against Jagan Govt's 'Vendetta Politics'

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu talked to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan about the prevailing law and order in the state and how police were violating rules in favour of the YRSCP regime.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:September 19, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
Former CM and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. (News18)
Amaravati: Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu met Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The TDP chief submitted a 13-page report to the governor listing the actions of the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government against his party members and former legislators.

Naidu talked to Harichandan about the prevailing law and order in the state and how police were violating rules in favour of the YSR Congress Party (YRSCP) regime. He sought the governor’s intervention into the matter.

After the last Lok Sabha and Assembly elections following which Reddy came to power, Naidu said, at least 18 false cases have been filed against TDP leaders, including former speaker of Andhra Pradesh Assembly Kodela Siva Prasada Rao, who committed suicide at his Hyderabad residence on Sunday.

Later, talking to reporters, the former chief minister said, “Though we failed to go ahead with our ‘Chalo Atmakuru’ programme last week, we went there with our departed leader (Rao). The YSRCP government’s actions have pained us. The police department is under the government’s control. Even the deputy general of police is in a helpless condition.”

Regarding Rao’s death, Naidu said, “The government is targeting our leaders. It is vendetta politics. For the first time in history, a person who hadn’t committed a mistake in his entire career was targeted. Rao had written so many times for the handover of Assembly furniture in his office. But his requests were not paid heed to and the government continued to torture him over it. This led him to take the extreme step. Officials have the responsibility of taking back Assembly furniture from lawmakers.”

Stating that he has already demanded a CBI inquiry into the death, Naidu said if required, the TDP leadership would move the Supreme Court over the matter. “We will meet Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi soon with the same request,” he added.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

