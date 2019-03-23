English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Moved by PM Modi’s Views on Dynastic Politics, BJP Leader’s Son Withdraws from Lok Sabha Race
File photo of the BJP leader Gopal Bhargav.
Bhopal: Influenced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and LK Advani’s views on nepotism and dynastic politics, Madhya Pradesh BJP leader Gopal Bhargav’s son, Abhishek Bhargav, has decided to withdraw his claim for a ticket in the Lok Sabha elections.
Gopal Bhargav is the Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The junior Bhargav took to Facebook to announce his decision.
“I heard Advani ji’s statement against nepotism in politics yesterday and PM Modi too had wrote on this in a blog recently, which made me feel guilty that the party was fighting a war on nationalism and person like me was interrupting this auspicious goal, (sic)” Abhishek posted on the social media.
He claimed his name was included in the panel of probable candidates for three Lok Sabha seats of Khajuraho, Sagar and Damoh. He expressed gratitude towards the party for considering his name.
“I had clarified earlier that I did not wish to enter politics with a blemish of nepotism, I urge the party to consider candidature of any suitable worker for the election (sic),” Abhsihesk wrote
He later reiterated his decision before the media and said he had no complaints. Abhishek said that he deemed it correct to withdraw his claim as the BJP itself has been critical of other parties for their dynastic culture. He, however, clarified he had demanded a ticket as a common worker of the party and not as son of the Leader of Opposition.
Gopal Bhargav was a senior minister in the Shivraj Singh government. Bhargav, a prominent Brahmin face in MP BJP, is an eight-time MLA. He has been winning the Rehli seat in Sagar since 1985. He is also known for his ground connect with the voters in the region.
Earlier, Bhargav contrary to BJP’s anti-nepotism stand, had candidly claimed if farmer's son does farming, a politician’s son should also fight polls. Sources believe this candid admission from Bhargav hasn’t gone down well with the party.
Political analysts believe the senior leader making his son speak his mind on social media has conveyed a message to others who are lobbying for ticket to family members. Among others, ex-ministers Gaurishankar Bisen and Raghavji Bhai are seeking tickets for their daughters. Besides, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is reportedly keen for a ticket to wife Sadhna Singh from Vidisha.
However, Bhargav on Saturday said that nothing was left for his son’s career. “We would abide by the party’s decision,” he added. It’s also being rumoured that the leader of Opposition was sure of party denying ticket to his son, so he made him backtrack on his own.
“We are moving forward with the mammoth goal of bringing back the BJP to power and ensure second term for PM Modi. So shedding petty personal interests is welcome step,” Bhopal BJP MP Alok Sanjar commended Abhishek Bhargav’s decision.
Meanwhile, Commercial Tax minister Brijendra Singh Rathore hitting out at the BJP termed it a high drama for remaining in limelight.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
