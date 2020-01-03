Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who has been politically active in Uttar Pradesh for quite some time, is now sending New Year greeting cards to lakhs of people of the state, with Preamble of Indian Constitution printed on one of its side. The greeting cards are being sent to intellectuals, writers, poets, journalists and social workers of the state.

According to information, the party plans to send around five lakh such greeting cards to people of the state, out of which more than 50,000 New Year greeting cards have been already sent through the post. The mammoth task of collecting postal address of lakhs of people was being done by Congress workers for last few months.

Ever since the Congress has opened its front against the Citizenship Amendment Act, many times Priyanka Gandhi has spoken about the Preamble of the Constitution at different forums. She had read it first at Mahatma Gandhi's samadhi in Delhi. After that, on the occasion of the party's Foundation Day celebrations at its headquarters in Lucknow, she had read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution with the workers and now she is reaching out to lakhs of people through New Year greeting cards.

Speaking on the issue, UP Congress chief Ajay Kumal Lallu said, "Under the current regime of BJP at Centre, there are the maximum numbers of attacks on our Constitution. At such a time it is needed to make people aware of the Indian Constitution and that is why Priyanka ji has decided to take this step. By the new year greeting the effort is to inform people about the Indian Constitution as well."

The Congress has accused BJP of tampering with the Preamble on many occasions. The New Year greeting cards are also being sent to Congress post holders and workers in every district of the state.

According to sources in the Congress party, the work for sending new year greeting cards was done much in advance and the planning was in pipeline for quite some time. The main task was to gather the postal address of intellectuals and social workers in various districts. The address of journalists was gathered by district committees.

