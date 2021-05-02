Moyna Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

206. Moyna (मोयना), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Moyna is part of 30. Tamluk Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 21.41%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.66%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,54,596 eligible electors, of which 1,32,134 were male, 1,22,458 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Moyna in 2021 is 927.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,30,099 eligible electors, of which 1,20,233 were male, 1,09,862 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,96,999 eligible electors, of which 1,02,699 were male, 94,300 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Moyna in 2016 was 793. In 2011, there were 567.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Sangram Kumar Dolai of TMC won in this seat by defeating Manik Bhowmik of INC by a margin of 12,124 votes which was 6.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.25% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bhushan Chandra Dolai of TMC won in this seat defeating Sk. Mujibur Rahaman of CPIM by a margin of 9,957 votes which was 5.57% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50.95% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 206. Moyna Assembly segment of Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Tamluk Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Moyna are: Ashoke Dinda (BJP), Kamal Bag (BSP), Manik Bhaumik (INC), Sangram Kumar Dolai (TMC), Subrata Bag (SUCOIC), Biplab Barai (IND), Mahammad Ali Sk (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.44%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.4%, while it was 90.7% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 1, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 360 polling stations in 206. Moyna constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 275. In 2011 there were 248 polling stations.

EXTENT:

206. Moyna constituency comprises of the following areas of Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Moyna, 2. Anantapur-I, Anantapur-II, Nilkunthia, Sreerampur-I and Sreerampur-II GPs of CDB Tamluk. It shares an inter-state border with Purba Medinipur.

The total area covered by Moyna is 204 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Moyna is: 22°15’03.2"N 87°46’36.1"E.

