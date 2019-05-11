MP: A Day After EC Notice, Navjot Singh Sidhu Continues Attack on PM Modi

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said Prime Minister was like that new bride who puts on a pretence, rather than actually working, in her marital household. The jibe comes a day after the Election Commission issued notice to Sidhu, a minister in the Congress government in Punjab, for making a derogatory statement about PM Modi and in the process violating the model code of conduct."Modi is like a new bride who prepares less rotis but clangs her bangles more to show the neighbourhood that she is neck deep in work. I'm asking the PM the umpteenth time to list one achievement of his in his five-year tenure," Sidhu said here.Showing the latest edition of US news magazine 'Time', which has Modi on the cover with the caption 'Divider in Chief', Sidhu said the PM was not just that but also "liar in chief' and "Ambani and Adani's manager in chief".He said Modi's campaign was harping on nationalism as it had nothing to show by way of governance. He also attacked Modi for his statement during a poll rally in Punjab that a "historic mistake" on the part of the then Congress government ensured that Kartarpur Sahib, the final resting place of Sikh religion founder Guru Nanak, was included in Pakistan rather than India."What does this statement have to do with the country's development, GST and the troubles of poor and farmers?" Sidhu asked. Sidhu, however, did not comment on Congress leader Sam Pitroda's 'hua to hua' (whatever happened happened) statement on the 1984 Sikh riots.The Election Commission had on Friday issued a fresh show cause notice Sidhu. The poll panel had received a complaint from the BJP that Sidhu, during a rally in Madhya Pradesh on April 29, hadreportedly accused the prime minister of "making money in the Rafale jet deal" as also "allowing" the rich to escape the country after "robbing" nationalised banks.